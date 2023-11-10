Spin Class Lands Reddit User in Hospital with Rhabdomyolysis   

Are you considering joining a spin class? If yes, here’s a story to understand that you should always listen and trust your body, especially if you are starting with a strenuous workout regimen such as a spin class.

A spin class is an indoor cycling class that takes up as little as half an hour. It is an intense cardio workout that focuses on your upper and lower body muscles at the same time.

Here’s a story about a Reddit user who landed in the hospital after her first-ever indoor cycling class. Diagnosis revealed the woman had rhabdomyolysis –a serious and life-threatening muscle injury that causes the muscles to break down. The condition can occur after strenuous exercise or an injury.

How a spin class resulted in hospitalization for a woman?

An indoor cycling class that takes up as little as half an hour. (Image via Unsplash/Josh Nuttall)

The Reddit user shared that she went for her very first spin cycling class and survived successfully after a few minutes of the workout.

The next day she started facing difficulty while walking and her thighs became extremely sore and painful.

Like everybody else, she googled her symptoms and found that they were similar to those of rhabdomyolysis. The pain and other uncomfortable symptoms didn’t subside but got worse with time. In the meantime, she drank lots of fluids to keep herself hydrated and to prevent the major symptom of rhabdomyolysis, which is dark brown-colored pee.

She then decided to consult a doctor, and a few tests later, it was confirmed that the excessive workout during the spin class led to rhabdomyolysis.

In the post, she also shared that her blood test showed a high CK (creatine kinase) level of 12,000, which should normally be 200. She was later hospitalized for further tests and treatment.

In the Reddit post, the woman also wrote and requested people to trust their bodies if they feel something’s not right. She also requested everyone to see a doctor if something felt off about their body.

Symptoms of rhabdomyolysis to watch out for

Symptoms of rhabdomyolysis may include fatigue, fever, and nausea among others. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The initial symptoms of rhabdomyolysis may include:

fatigue and weakness

low urine

muscle soreness

fever

vomiting and nausea

bruising

dark-colored urine

muscle pain

Apart from excessive muscle use and injury, rhabdomyolysis can also be caused due to heat stroke, blocked blood vessels, and burns among others. Certain genetic conditions can cause rhabdomyolysis, too. These may include McArdle disease, lactate dehydrogenase deficiency, and carnitine deficiency.

It is also important to note that several infections can lead to rhabdomyolysis, such as salmonella, HIV, polymyositis, and more.

Starting with a spin class? Remember these preventive tips to avoid rhabdomyolysis

Keep yourself hydrated. (Image via Pexels/Adrienn)

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when joining a spin cycling class:

Keep yourself hydrated throughout the workout.

Drink plenty of water and healthy fluids before and after the exercise.

Always carry a water bottle to your spin class, especially if you are feeling fatigued or having muscle weakness.

Skip exercise if you are unwell. Do not force your body for strenuous activities until you get better.

Most importantly, consult a doctor immediately if your body aches and does not get better in a few days.