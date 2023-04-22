Stay safe in heat: Know symptoms of heat stroke

As temperatures rise, so does risk of heat-related illnesses, including symptoms of heat stroke.

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that can be life-threatening. So it's important to know the symptoms so that you can take action if you or someone you know is affected.

What is heat stroke?

Heat stroke can be life-threatening. (Image via Unsplash/Maarten Van Den)

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's temperature rises above 104 degrees Fahrenheit. It can cause brain damage or death and should be treated as quickly as possible.

If you notice symptoms of heat stroke, like hot and flushed skin, rapid pulse and high blood pressure, get to a cooler place immediately, and seek medical attention.

Symptoms of heat stroke

You might feel nauseated or dizziness. (Image via Unsplash/Zoe Gayah)

Symptoms of heat stroke can be subtle and difficult to spot. The key thing to look for is a rapid increase in body temperature that's accompanied by dehydration and exhaustion.

Signs of heat stroke include:

Fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher)

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting spells

Confusion or disorientation that leads you to ignore your surroundings (or even wander away from shelter)

If you experience these symptoms while outdoors in hot weather, seek medical help immediately.

Late signs of heat exhaustion

High body temperature (above 104°F)

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid breathing or shallow breathing

Confusion, disorientation or hallucinations

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If left untreated, heat stroke can be fatal. That's why it's so important to recognize the symptoms and take action immediately.

What should you do if you or someone you know has symptoms of heat stroke?

Keep yourself hydrated. (Image via Unsplash/Piotr Chrobot)

If you suspect that you or someone you know has heat stroke, it's important to act quickly. Here are the steps you should take:

1) Move to a cool, shaded area

If possible, move the affected person to a cool, shaded area or an air-conditioned room. If you're outside, try to find a tree or building that can provide shade.

2) Cool the body down

Use cool water to wet the person's skin and clothing. You can also place ice packs or cool towels on their neck, armpits and groin.

3) Monitor their temperature

Wear sunglasses to avoid eye strain. (Image via Pexels/Asim Alnamat)

Use a thermometer to monitor the person's temperature. If their temperature remains above 104 degrees F, seek medical attention immediately.

4) Provide fluids

Encourage the person to drink cool, non-alcoholic fluids. Water, sports drinks and fruit juices are good choices.

5) Seek medical attention

Drinking more fluids. (Image via Pexels/Andrea piacwuadio)

If the person's condition does not improve or if their temperature continues to rise, seek medical attention immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, so it's important to get professional help as soon as possible.

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Knowing the symptoms of heat stroke and taking action quickly can help prevent heat stroke and stay safe in the heat. Remember to stay hydrated. Stay in shaded areas or indoors during peak sun hours, and never leave people or pets in a parked car. Stay safe, and enjoy your summer.

