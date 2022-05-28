How Do You Feel When You Have High Blood Pressure? Here Are 7 Ways to Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is something most people suffer from these days.

A high blood pressure reading would be between 130-139 (systolic pressure) and over 80-89 (diastolic pressure). For example, a reading of 120/80 would be considered normal, but a reading of 135/85 would indicate high blood pressure.

Hypertension is attributable to a variety of factors, including:

• Lack of physical activity

• Severe mental stress

• High sodium content in foods

• High alcohol consumption

• Obesity

• Regular smoking

• Sleep irregularity

• Genetics.

If left untreated over a long period, high blood pressure can lead to stroke or heart attack.

Hypertension untreated could cause problems. Image via Pexels/Cottonbro

Hypertension is usually indicated by the following factors:

• Severe headaches

• Fatigue

• Breathing problems

• Chest pain

• Vision problems

• Nosebleed

• Insomnia

• Dizziness.

It doesn’t sound ideal to be living with this condition at all. However, you are on the right page if you’re looking to bring your blood pressure down.

Ways to reduce high blood pressure naturally

Before high blood pressure gets worse, and you have to take yourself to a doctor, try out these pointers to bring your blood pressure down naturally:

Exercise regularly

It’s time we stop looking at exercise as only a means to lose weight. Regular physical activity is a huge contributor to maintaining good health as well. Exercise is proven to reduce blood pressure by ensuring your cardiovascular system functions smoothly, and circulation is regular.

Have more natural whole foods

It’s time to ditch the processed and packaged foods for some natural products. Choose fresh vegetables and lean meats over canned vegetables and preserved meat. Sure, the latter might taste good, but who’s to say you can’t make these natural products taste better?

Have less sodium

Once again, we’re looking at processed food primarily. Try to cut back on the salt you add to your food, and be sure to read food labels thoroughly before throwing something into your shopping cart. Most shelf snacks come with high sodium content.

Get more sleep

We’ve heard this golden life advice since we were children, but who would’ve thought it has so much substance to it? Getting your quality hours of sleep every day is an absolute must.

Without adequate sleep, various bodily functions take a hit. Your body won’t recover from any strain or added pressure either.

Getting enough sleep can be helpful. Image via Pexels/Ivan Oboleninov

Cut down on smoking

If you’re a smoker, chances are that the amount you smoke in a day is also contributing to your high blood pressure.

Cut down on the number of cigarettes you smoke a day, or swap them out completely for vapes or nicotine gummies. That is a surefire way to bring about an improvement in blood pressure by detoxing the lungs and improving circulation.

Reduce alcohol intake

Now we don’t mean stop drinking completely, but limit the number of drinks you have. Excessive drinking is bad for hypertension, but moderate alcohol consumption a few times a month doesn't harm. Keep an eye out on how much is being poured into your glass, though.

Excess alcohol leads to hypertension. Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

Cut down on caffeine

Caffeine doesn’t work the same way with everyone. Unfortunately for some, it could add to hypertension by raising blood pressure levels. Try taking caffeine in smaller doses each day to see if it helps.

Living with high blood pressure levels is difficult, but there are ways around it. Simply follow a more active lifestyle, and watch what goes into your body.

You are not alone to have this problem. However, with a few small changes to your routine, you’ll find that it’s possible to return to normal blood pressure levels. Work hard, and stay clean.

