Following a diet seems fairly simple. But what about in-between snacks? Stick to the calorie limit, avoid certain foods, and drink plenty of water regardless. Nobody ever talks about what you can eat in between meals if you’re feeling peckish. Snacks should be taken into consideration too!

Snacks on the shelves in stores are filled with added sugars and preservatives, stripping it of its nutrient value and adding more saturated fat to your day. So does that mean you have to hit the kitchen and get your hands dirty just for something you will devour in five minutes? But the clichéd salads and fruit bowls sound so awfully boring.

Snacks on the shelves are full of preservatives. Image via Unsplash/Viki Mohamed

Here we present to you a list of healthy snack options that require little to no effort. Most of these options are also low-calorie yet nutrient-dense. You can have these prepped in the morning to carry with you. On-the-go, just as we like it.

7 Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss

All the snacks we present to you are highly nutritious and fairly simple to put together. They are high in protein and low in saturated fats, making them a great aid to weight loss.

Trail mix

Perhaps the easiest and most portable snack there is - the trail mix. Trail mixes are a combination of nuts, dried fruits, some granola, and sometimes even tiny candies. You can make one yourself at home by combining your favorite nuts with your personal choice of dried fruits. Skip out on the candy to avoid the extra sugar, and pick dried fruits without a higher sugar content. A handful is plenty to keep you snacking.

Trail mix. Image via Unsplash/Maksim Shutov

Hummus and sliced veggies

Hummus is highly nutritious and has a very low glycemic index, making it a safe option for almost everyone. Made with chick peas, olive oil, garlic, and tahini, it is considered high in protein, fiber and a heart-healthy food.

Sliced carrots, cucumbers, beetroot, celery sticks etc. make a great pairing with hummus. A great vegan option. Plus, the hummus makes the veggies taste even better!

Nut butters

Not just for kids! Butters of peanuts and almonds have been known as fitness enthusiasts’ go-to spread for decades. Even better if they’re made at home! Choose peanut butter spread with less preservatives and added sugar to ensure you are getting all the nutrients out of it - protein, fats, and fiber.

You can use it as a spread on wholegrain bread, or you can use it as a dip with fruits like apples or bananas to keep yourself satisfied.

Bananas make a great pairing with peanut butter. Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba

Smoothie bowls

Step aside, smoothies. We’re here with a wholesome and filling alternative. And it barely takes any effort. Just throw in some cut fruits, Greek yogurt, pre-soaked chia seeds, nuts, honey, and some coconut shavings or granola for garnish. You can even create a pulp of fruits you like (like berries) and combine it with the yogurt. Go all out and express your creativity.

Guacamole

Guac is another super easy and versatile snack option. Avocados are high in heart-healthy fats and fiber, and keep you feeling full longer. Simply scoop out the avocado pulp and combine it with finely-diced onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Drizzle with lemon, salt, and pepper to taste. Guacamole is great when spread over some toast or even as a dip for vegetable sticks and air-fried crackers. You could even eat it plain!

One avocado makes for lots of guac. Image via Pexels/RODNAE Productions

Sprouts & chickpeas salad

Sprouts and chickpeas are known to be a good source of fiber and plant protein. They are both also quite appealing to the tastebuds when combined right.

Soak these overnight to soften them. Drain the excess water and toss it with some chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and chillies. Drizzle the mixture with salt, pepper, lemon juice, olive oil, and/or a low-fat salad dressing of your choice. Top it with some crushed peanuts for added protein.

Image via Unsplash/Sumeet B

Canned fish salad/sandwich

Canned fish has always been a popular product in supermarkets worldwide. Apart from being an easily accessible source of protein, canned fish - especially tuna, sardines, and salmon - are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, making them a heart-healthy option.

Combining the meat with some low-fat or homemade mayo, diced vegetables, and spices, makes for a wholesome and filling salad.

Sandwiching the meat with lettuce and a slice of cheese between two slices of wholegrain bread is also a good option if you’re looking to add more carbs.

Snacks don’t always have to be bad for you. In fact, it is always a good idea to have one in between meals when the gap between them is too long, just to keep yourself satiated and retain energy in the body. It’s also a great way to consume additional protein throughout the day.

Try whipping these up in the kitchen and slip them into your bag to carry with you. Let us know if you enjoyed them!

Edited by Diptanil Roy

