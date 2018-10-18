×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 world-class football players who are 100% Vegan

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Feature
1.06K   //    18 Oct 2018, 18:58 IST

The Barcelona legend happens to be a vegan
The Barcelona legend happens to be a vegan

As an elite-level athlete, nutrition plays an extremely important role in the development of a football player, and not just football, preparation for any particular sport needs to be starting from the kitchen. Sources of lean protein and muscle recovery are known to be coming from the most obvious foods such as eggs or lean meat.

However, in recent years, athletes are now switching to the producers in the food chain, by approaching the idea of becoming a vegan. With this, it becomes extremely difficult for an athlete to find their sources of protein and recover every ounce of damaged muscle that they have in their bodies.

But as the studies have suggested, footballers who have switched to a 100% vegan diet have started performing better and have seen unexpected results. Our 5 picks of the five most famous footballers in the world will shock you completely.

Also Read: 5 world-class football players who are well educated.

#5 Fabian Delph - Manchester City

Delph has seen improvement since his transition into a plant-based diet
Delph has seen improvement since his transition into a plant-based diet

Delph was one of the reasons why Manchester City enjoyed so much success in the 2017/18 season, as his transition from a central midfielder to a left-back was one of the well-struck bargains of the season.

His pace, agility and the ability to intercept passes has made him not just an important player for Manchester City, but also for the English National team.

However, when it comes to his nutrition, the English ace switched to a plant-based diet at the end of 2017 and claims to have seen massive improvements in the way he feels like an athlete.

"I feel like my new lifestyle is a key to the way I have progressed in the recent months, feels like I am strengthening myself with this new transition" - Delph on the importance of switching to veganism.
1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi Facts-Trivia Football News
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Opinion: Are football clubs becoming businesses now?
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 players who were never booked
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
5 players who have shocked everyone with their...
RELATED STORY
5 players from the 2013/14 Liverpool squad who should...
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
3 Players who are likely to join Barcelona this winter
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us