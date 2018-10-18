5 world-class football players who are 100% Vegan

The Barcelona legend happens to be a vegan

As an elite-level athlete, nutrition plays an extremely important role in the development of a football player, and not just football, preparation for any particular sport needs to be starting from the kitchen. Sources of lean protein and muscle recovery are known to be coming from the most obvious foods such as eggs or lean meat.

However, in recent years, athletes are now switching to the producers in the food chain, by approaching the idea of becoming a vegan. With this, it becomes extremely difficult for an athlete to find their sources of protein and recover every ounce of damaged muscle that they have in their bodies.

But as the studies have suggested, footballers who have switched to a 100% vegan diet have started performing better and have seen unexpected results. Our 5 picks of the five most famous footballers in the world will shock you completely.

#5 Fabian Delph - Manchester City

Delph has seen improvement since his transition into a plant-based diet

Delph was one of the reasons why Manchester City enjoyed so much success in the 2017/18 season, as his transition from a central midfielder to a left-back was one of the well-struck bargains of the season.

His pace, agility and the ability to intercept passes has made him not just an important player for Manchester City, but also for the English National team.

However, when it comes to his nutrition, the English ace switched to a plant-based diet at the end of 2017 and claims to have seen massive improvements in the way he feels like an athlete.

"I feel like my new lifestyle is a key to the way I have progressed in the recent months, feels like I am strengthening myself with this new transition" - Delph on the importance of switching to veganism.

