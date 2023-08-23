Who is left in charge of Britney Spears' care? Details explored as pop singer reportedly loses "support system" after Sam Asghari divorce

Be it because of her conservatorship or her three divorces or her music, Britney Spears has consistently made headlines. Towards the end of last month, on July 28, Britney's then-husband, Sam Asghari, announced their separation, citing "irreconcilable differences," as per the New York Post.

For the uninitiated, the two got married just a year ago, on July 9, 2022. In light of the recent separation, Spears has now lost her "support system," as per an insider, who said the same to TMZ.

According to recent reports, Britney's manager Cade Hudson, and Lawyer Mathew Rosengart are presently the only ones left to take care of the American singer, given that she has also fallen out with her family members. A source for TMZ told the outlet:

"She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff."

Who are Cade Hudson and Mathew Rosengart? Details about Britney Spears' remaining "support system"

Britney Spears also known as Princess of Pop, is currently living alone in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles, California.

As per sources, her manager Cade Hudson and #freebritney Lawyer Mathew Rosengart are the only support system the artist has at this point. The two employees help with Britney's food, keep track of her appointments and manage any potential professional opportunities, as per Mirror.

Cade Hudson, who has been a longtime friend of Spears, was reportedly an agent with well-known talent and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency, as per Hollywood Reporter. Page Six reported that he has previously worked with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Bella Thorne. He began working as Spears' manager in 2022 and is also known for supporting her throughout her conservatorship.

Mathew Rosengart is an American lawyer, well-known for his high-profile clientele, which includes Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Butler, and even Facebook. He was hired to defend Britney Spears in her legal battle to end her conservatorship under her father and won the case in November 2021. Page Six even reported that the lawyer now offers his services free of cost after having been paid $4 million by Spears for winning her case.

Britney's elder brother, Bryan Spears, has been helping her through the divorce, as per Page Six. He reportedly visits her and has offered to do whatever he can to help.

He was also paid $200,000 for "services rendered" to Britney because he stayed by her side during the conservatorship which commenced in 2008.

Britney Spears' current relationships with her family members

The Mirror reported that Spears had a falling out with members of her family after attempting to reconcile last year.

As already mentioned, the singer's father, James Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn, have reportedly cut off contact with her after the dismissal of the conservatorship. Spears' mother, Lynne, did reportedly fly to L.A. a few months ago to help her daughter, but they too eventually grew apart, as per Mirror.

Britney Spears' sons Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, moved to Hawaii in May 2023 and have little contact with their mother, as per PEOPLE. The Guardian reported that the children's father, Kevin Federline, reportedly got full custody of the two.

Britney Spears recently released a song on July 21, 2023, with Will.I.AM called Mind Your Business.