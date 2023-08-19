What is Royal Personal Training? Details explored after former gym member accused Sam Asghari of harassment, cheating on Britney Spears

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, in Los Angeles California. Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, as per the New York Times. This came after the duo tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

After the news became the talk of the town on social media, s*xual harassment allegations against Britney Spears' 29-year-old personal trainer husband surfaced online. Ashley Franke, a former gym member of Royal Personal Training accused Asghari of s*xual harassment and sending her "unsolicitated photos" on Instagram. She also slammed Sam Asghari for cheating on Spears during their marriage.

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari works at Royal Personal Training, a personal training facility

Sam, Britney's third husband has been working at the Royal Personal Training (RPT) facility for five years now. The accuser, Ashley, was a previous member of the training gym, which was founded in 2013.

Sam Asghari works at the establishment as an Education and Certifications Trainer and also dabbles in other professions like acting and modeling.

Royal Personal Training's LinkedIn profile describes the organization as:

"A private personal training facility catering to VIP professionals who are interested in achieving advanced fitness goals as well as optimal health and wellness."

They provide all-around assistance to members and help them achieve their fitness goals. They offer house rehabilitation, physical therapy, meal plans, and other nutritional guidance.

"I was so offended by the constant s*xual harassment" - Ashley Franke speaks out about Britney's husband

Ashley's story (Image via Twitter/@PromoSpears)

Ashley accused Britney's husband of cheating and harassment in a series of Instagram stories on August 18, 2023. She mentioned that he was her "personal trainer and friend" and that he "used" Spears. She also mentioned that her friend knew Britney Spears' lawyers and said:

"Just so happens my bestie in LA is personal friends with Brit’s divorce lawyer Laura so I’ll be sending what relevant info I have to her."

Franke also mentioned that Sam Asghari was cheating on the Gimme More singer "the whole time" during their marriage. She also spoke about Sam Asghari's claim that Spears cheated on him saying:

"I find it absolutely absurd he is claiming she cheated knowing damn well what he was doing from day one."

Expand Tweet

As per Hollywoof Unlocked, Franke added:

"He set his intentions on being famous when he started dating her. He was dishonest with her from the beginning and used to laugh about it with his clients at the gym."

The former RPT member also accused him of s*xual allegations and wrote:

"I personally never hooked up with Sam. I denied any of his attempts and never responded to any of his unsolicited pictures or in person when he would ask if I wanted to hook up with him in the showers at the gym. I actually stopped working out there altogether because I was so offended by the constant s*xual harassment."

"I'm a little shocked" - Britney Spears breaks silence after husband files for divorce

Britney and Sam Asghari split on July 28, 2023, according to the divorce documents filed by Sam. Britney spoke about her divorce in an Instagram post on August 18, 2023, and explained how she couldn't take the pain anymore.

"6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she wrote.

She continued:

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!"

She concluded by saying that everyone deserves to be "loved unconditionally" and stated that she would be as strong as she could.