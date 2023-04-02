“If Britney Spears wants to be with someone else, it's her decision”: Netizens back Britney Spears as she was seen with a “mystery man” in Puerto Rico

Britney Spears was spotted with an unidentified man during her spring trip on Saturday, April 1. This comes just a few days after she was seen without her wedding ring. The 41-year-old pop star is on vacation in Puerto Rico and is updating her fans on her activities via Instagram.

Spears was photographed at a Starbucks cafe in Dorado, sporting a black off-shoulder dress. In another video, she was seen perusing the menu close to the "mystery man." She was spotted glancing up at him and sipping from her tumbler at one point.

Page Six had an eyewitness to the event who said the man was dressed in a striped T-shirt, a pair of khaki pants, and a black cap. Moreover, he was overheard speaking in Spanish. The source added:

“[He] ordered and [they] left in the same car together."

However, earlier this week, Page Six confirmed that there was no trouble in paradise for the married duo of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears.

Ava Max fan @axeminis @updatingspears Well, if Britney Spears wants to be with someone else, it's her decision, no one can criticize her, she's an adult woman. @updatingspears Well, if Britney Spears wants to be with someone else, it's her decision, no one can criticize her, she's an adult woman.

Netizens took to Twitter to discuss Britney Spears being seen with a new man without her wedding ring.

Netizens came together in support of Britney Spears after her rendezvous with the unidentified man

Britney Spears, the "Oops...I Did It Again" singer, was seen with a man at a Starbucks cafe in Puerto Rico. Netizens took to Twitter to rally in support of Britney Spears being able to pick any man she wants.

Some users believed that it was her bodyguard and not a "mystery man."

User discussing how everyone seems desperate to create drama (Image via Twitter/ch33rylips)

Other users supported the relationship between Sam Asghari and Spears by saying that it is normal to forget to wear wedding rings sometimes.

Twitter user talks about how Britney doesn't travel with wedding rings like 'normal' people (Image via Twitter/AlottaBS_)

Tina Shennan 🐬 @tinashennan2013 @nickhautman I don’t wear my wedding ring all the time. I guess my 10 year marriage must be on the rocks @nickhautman I don’t wear my wedding ring all the time. I guess my 10 year marriage must be on the rocks

Other social media users supported Britney Spears without any specifications at all.

Nicholas Hautman @nickhautman As for Britney, who knows, but she can do whatever she wants! As for Britney, who knows, but she can do whatever she wants! https://t.co/HDyh7iPRb4

Social media users support Britney regardless of what happens (Image via Twitter/ItsClaireBaby)

Sam Asghari is Britney's third husband

The "mystery man" hangout happened just two days after Spears was seen at LAX airport with her manager and friend, Cade Hudson. They were seen getting 'cozy' when Britney was in a bikini while Hudson was in beachwear on Friday. She did not wear her wedding ring during the 'intimate' dance.

However, fans pointed out that Cade Hudson was gay. Spears' representative has not addressed why she chose to take off her ring during the dance.

Two days later, Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, was seen with his wedding band as he walked away from a car valet in Los Angeles. His representative told Page Six that he was taken out of the ring because he was filming a movie at the time.

The actor posted selfies on his Instagram story, showing off his ring on Thursday from inside the plane. The representative also added that Sam Asghari could not join Spears on vacation because he was busy working.

Spears and Asghari have been married for less than a year.

They tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony at the Grammy winner's mansion in June 2022 in California.

Asghari is Britney's third husband. She was married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004. Her next marriage was to Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, Jayden and Sean. Kevin and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007.

Poll : 0 votes