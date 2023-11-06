What is the history of Armistice Day? Met Police to ban pro-Palestine march on November 11

Armistice Day celebrated in the commonwealth on November 11, marks the day of the signing of the Armistice, an agreement that marked the end of the First World War and served as the prelude to peace talks. In the United States, Armistice Day is celebrated as Veteran's Day.

Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, pro-Palestine protests have erupted in various countries and swept across different states and cities including London. The Metropolitan Police released a statement revealing that they were ready to use "any legislation necessary" to keep people safe during Armistice Day proceedings.

The history and significance of Armistice Day

November 11 marks Armistice Day, the day which is widely considered to be the day that marked the end of World War 1. This was the day that the Armistice was signed by the Allied Powers and the Central Powers, effectively ending military operations and hostilities across all fronts.

The Armistice was signed at 5:45 AM on November 11, 1918. It came into effect at 11:00 AM. As quoted in Winston S. Churchill, Volume IV World in Torment 1916-1922, by Sir Martin Gilbert, Winston Churchill talked about his experience at the end of World War 1:

"It was a few minutes before the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. I stood at the window of my room looking up Northumberland Avenue towards Trafalgar Square, waiting for Big Ben to tell that the War was over,"

Armistice Day has been celebrated in the United Kingdom since 1919 with the first-ever celebration being held at Buckingham Palace. This celebration also included a two-minute silence for the fallen soldiers, a tradition which still stands today.

World War 1 was initially remembered as the "war to end all wars", but the unforeseen World War 2, unfortunately, disrupted that ideal, forcing many countries to rethink the significance of Armistice Day. The US renamed it "Veterans Day" in 1954, making it a day to honor the entire United States armed forces.

After World War II, the UK removed the public holiday status of Armistice Day and replaced it with Remembrance Day in 1956, which is held on the second Sunday of every November. The Royal British Legion website states:

"On Armistice Day we invite the nation to pause for a two-minute silence, and reflect on the service and sacrifices the Armed Forces make on our behalf."

The Royal British Legion website reported that the National Memorial Arboretum's 2024 Annual Armistice Day Service of Remembrance will be broadcast from the Armed Forces Memorial.

Scotland Yard issues statement insinuating that a ban on processions can be made

The Israel-Hamas conflict has triggered a slew of pro-Palestine protests and rallies that emerged across significant world capitals, especially DC in the States and London in the UK. The Telegraph reported that around 70,000 people were expected to gather in central London on November 11, in a march protesting Israel's actions in Gaza.

The march was organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, which stated that protests would begin after 12:45 p.m. The Telegraph reported that the campaign would strictly stick to the routes it had given the Metropolitan police. The routes run from Hyde Park to the Cenotaph, arriving at the Battersea US Embassy in the middle.

The concern springs from hundreds of veterans who are slated to attend and observe the two-minute-silence at the Cenotaph in honor of their fallen British comrades. The proceedings in the morning will also include a wreath-laying ceremony.

The outlet reported that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley was facing mounting pressure to issue a ban on the planned protests, fearing a disruption in Armistice Day proceedings and violent clashes. Pressure came from all sides including concern from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who demanded a "robust use" of the Met Police's powers to safeguard the events.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, labeled marches in support of Palestine as "hate marches" and wanted the planned march stopped altogether. On November 5, she told Sky News that chanting for "Jihad" on the streets of London in the 21st century was "utterly despicable". She further stated:

"It (Armistice Day) must be treated with the solemnity with which it deserves,"

She added:

"If anyone were to vandalise the Cenotaph, they must be put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground."

Scotland Yard released a statement on Sunday night, November 5, saying that they recognized the impact that the "terrible events in Israel and Gaza" have had across communities in London. They re-instated that the Met Police had an important role in making sure London was safe and revealed to have dedicated thousands of officers to do so over the past four weeks.

The Met Police claimed to have dedicated their, "most experienced and knowledgeable commanders" to the policing of the events and to ensure that all legislation, "to its fullest extent" was being utilized. They further stated:

"Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986 allows for the banning of a procession when there is a risk of serious disorder. It has to be approved by a Secretary of State."

They added:

"Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 allow for conditions to be imposed to processions and public assembly to prevent serious disruption."

"We have used this legislation over recent weeks and will continue to use any legislation necessary to keep people safe."

Since Home Secretary Suella Braverman has always been vehemently against the pro-Palestine protests, getting approval for Section 13, for the banning of the procession is unlikely. Despite, the vehement opposition, protest organizers have confirmed that they did not have any intention of disrupting events at the Cenotaph.