Why is Amy Schumer being canceled? Israel Instagram controversy explained amid Bernice King MLK clip drama

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has become one of the latest targets of cancel culture in the wake of her active support for Israel in the country’s ongoing conflict with Hamas. The 42-year-old has been facing relentless backlash on social media over a story she posted on Instagram after the explosion in the northern Gaza Strip’s al-Ahli hospital that killed around 150 people and caused over 450 casualties.

As a gravely hostile situation broke out between Israel and Hamas after October 7, killing nearly 1200 Israelis, the Gaza hospital bombing on October 18 incited further retaliation from both sides. Amy Schumer took to Instagram and claimed that an “Islamic Jihad missile” was behind the fatalities caused by the explosion and that multiple Western media painted a biased narrative, blaming Israel.

The comedian accused the media outlets of publishing a “propaganda LIE” without verifying facts. She called out the editors of BBC News, CNN, Sky News, and The New York Times and asked for them to be fired, alleging that these outlets put “terrorist lies” on their websites.

However, Amy Schumer’s story was met with widespread criticism on social media, where several users called her claims “ridiculous” and “insane.” The actress was condemned for using the term ‘propaganda’.

Amy Schumer further criticized over Bernice King's response to the MLK clip

After sparking cancelation calls among netizens, one of Schumer’s latest posts on both X and Instagram containing a video clip of Martin Luther King Jr. landed her on more eggshells with the internet.

In the video, the first clip showed MLK Jr. asserting that Israel has a right to exist, and in the second clip, he was heard declaring to an audience that he would take a stand against antisemitism because it’s “evil” and “wrong.”

Schumer did not add a caption to her post and has also turned off the comments after the first backlash. However, quoting her post on X, Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., wrote that her father was indeed against antisemitism, and she shares a similar sentiment as well. But Bernice clarified that MLK would have called Israel to put a stop to bombing Palestine and for all the hostages to be released.

Bernice also said that her father deemed “militarism” along with poverty and racism as the “Triple Evils,” which are interconnected. She quoted MLK in a following post under the thread, saying:

“He said, ‘Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.’ We have much to correct.”

Along with the post, the 60-year-old lawyer shared a short clip of her father where MLK Jr. advocated for the U.S. to withdraw from the Vietnam War.

Following Bernice King's response to Amy Schumer's post, netizens accused the comedian of misusing Martin Luther King's words and legacy. Here are some of the reactions under @r/Fauxmoi's post on Reddit on the same:

Internet reacted to Bernice King addressing Schumer's MLK clip. (Image via Reddit/@r/Fauxmoi)

Amy Schumer has not responded to the latest backlash for posting that MLK clip. On the other hand, social media users have appreciated Bernice King for correcting the comedian and clarifying what her father would have stood for had he been alive.