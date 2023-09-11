"Tryna stay relevant?": Amy Schumer comes under fire over post mocking Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letter controversy

Amy Schumer took a jab at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson, who was recently sentenced for r*ping women. Schumer mentioned the "That 70's Show cast" as she apologized for cyberbullying Nicole Kidman and calling her an alien.

Amy wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that she apologized for the people she hurt when she mocked Kidman. She went on to add that she would be "asking the cast of That 70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness."

Needless to say, when netizens saw the social media post, they were enraged and called Schumer out. While some criticized her for making fun of a very heavy situation, that is r*pe and s*xual assault, others said that she was trying to be funny and relevant by using the celebrity couple.

Netizen makes fun of Amy Schumer for trying to be funny. (Image via Twitter/@bethanyjaine_)

Trigger Warning: The article mentions r*pe and s*xual assault.

Amy Schumer's comment about the That 70's Show cast erupts backlash online

Schumer was called out by netizens for her remarks (Image via X/PopCrave)

Amy Schumer took to Instagram on September 10, 2023, to ridicule actress Nicole Kidman when she was watching the women's singles tennis match. The Big Little Lies actress was intently watching the match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. She seemed to be concentrating on the game with her hand under her chin.

Amy Schumer posted the picture from September 9 on her page with the caption, "This how human sit." She came under a lot of fire for the quip, with fans calling her insecure as they defended Nicole. This led to the Trainwreck actress quickly deleting the post.

Schumer then posted a response to the backlash while also taking a jab at the That 70's Show cast as per Page Six. She said that she wanted to apologize to the people she hurt when she shared the picture of Kidman and alluded to the latter "being an alien."

Schumer then mentioned the cast of That 70's Show and went on to say:

"I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness."

The reference to Amy Schumer's words is Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letters to the Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo prior to Danny Masterson's sentencing trial. Masterson was charged with r*ping two women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 to 2003.

People weren't pleased to see Amy Schumer addressing a sensitive topic as a base for her joke. She received a lot of hate online as people reacted to the post shared by Pop Crave. While some said that they wondered why she cracked jokes, others said that the jokes were "unfunny" and "on-brand" for Schumer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans claim the sensitive topic should not be used as a joke. (Image via Twitter)

People making fun of Amy Schumer as a comedian. (Image via Twitter)

Some people supported Amy Schumer's response. (Images via Twitter)

It is also worth mentioning that while most of the tweets did call our Schumer for her remark, there were some that supported her. The latter group was in favor of Amy voicing out her opinion of Kunis, Kutcher, and the rest of the cast of That 70's Show who wrote in favor of Masterson. Both the posts about Nicole Kidman and Ashton & Mila have since been deleted from her Instagram.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's apology for the letters

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis broke their silence after receiving significant backlash about the letters they sent asking for leniency in the sentencing of Danny Masterson, according to USA Today.

Kutcher wrote about Danny's character in his letter saying that the latter was "kind courteous and hard-working." Meanwhile, Kunis called Masterson an "amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure.”

As per Variety, the couple claimed in their apology video that their friend's family approached them after Masterson's conviction in May to write the character letters.

As they apologized for the letters Kutcher said:

"They were intended for the judge to read, and not to undermine the testimony of the victims, or to retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."

Kunis concluded the video:

"Our heart goes out to every single person who has ever been a victim of s*xual assault, s*xual abuse or r*pe."

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in jail for r*ping two women on September 7, 2023. As per NBC, he didn't receive a conviction for the third r*pe charge as the jury was hung.