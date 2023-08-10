"Reverse racism is just racism": TikToker garners backlash online after wishing death on caucasian people

A black TikToker has garnered backlash online after anti-woke group Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of them hating on white people on X. Libs of TikTok called the message by the TikTok creator “unhinged” and “racist.” The account also tagged the FBI on the post shared on Thursday, August 10.

Trigger Warning: The article contains words or phrases that may be offensive and hurtful for some people. Reader discretion is advised.

The screenshot showed the TikToker in light-blonde dyed hair and eyebrows while the subtext appearing on the image read:

“I wish there was a space for Black ppl to exist away from yt ppl. I hated yt ppl before but the hate I feel for y’all now is unparalleled like I’m literally wishing death on every yt person i see y’all r so f**king stupid & annoying & pasty & useless.”

Black TikToker wishes death on white people. (Image via X/Libs of TikTok)

Libs of TikTok did not mention the name of the black person who uploaded the video, from which the screenshot was taken. The account also did not mention the time when it was originally posted.

However, the subtext where the Black person spoke about wishing death on every caucasian person upset many people in the comments as they criticized the creator. One user @exposedleftism wrote that "reverse racism" is also considered "racism."

Black TikTok content creator garners backlash for hating on white people. (Image via X/Libs of TikTok)

"How is it okay": Black TikToker gets criticized online for wishing death on white people

Netizens were shocked to see how the said TikTok creator publicly declaring their hatred for white people and not even budging before posting it online. Many humored the person for dyeing their hair and eyebrows blonde even after claiming to hate white people.

The screenshot shared by Libs of TikTok. (Image via X/Libs of TikTok)

Some directly called them out on their racism. A few suggested places or countries within Africa where the majority of the population is black and wrote that the TikTok creator must start living there since he cannot be around white people.

Other TikTok creators criticize the black TikToker

Though Libs of TikTok did not mention the name of the black TikToker who posted the racist content, a quick search on TikTok led us to some revelations; two TikTok creators allegedly made a stitched video with this black creator's original post back in June 2021.

Creators @nathanpectol and @thisissavvy criticized the black TikToker who went by the username @hausofmorningstar. However, it appears that @hausofmorningstar deleted their entire profile, presumably after the backlash they received at the time.

Nathan said in his video that it was insane that someone would judge them based on their skin color and not their character. He also added that it was wild how this Black creator randomly spewed hate on every white people, whom he did not even know personally.

Nathan concluded by saying that if a white person would have made those remarks, they would have probably been ostracized by now.