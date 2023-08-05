"I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period": Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on allegedly liking Jamie Foxx's now-deleted controversial post

Jennifer Aniston recently found herself in the midst of an anti-semitism controversy on August 4, 2023. This came after Jamie Foxx, the Day Shift actor, shared a post on Instagram, that several netizens thought was antisemitic.

"They killed this dude name Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove," he wrote.

While several individuals criticized the American comedian's choice of words, they also noticed that an A-list celebrity, Jennifer Aniston, had allegedly liked the now-deleted post. The actress faced severe backlash after the news came to light and has now spoken out to set the record straight. She shared a note via Instagram as she said:

"I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

"This really makes me sick" - Jennifer Aniston speaks out about recent backlash

Jamie Foxx's now-deleted post raised concern among netizens, who believed that Jamie was being anti-semitic. According to Wion News, the Instagram post allegedly targeted Jews and labeled the community responsible for the killing of Jesus.

Mostly Peaceful Latinas @mplpodcast305



Apparently, “they” is equivalent to Jewish people. Jennifer Aniston liked the post & now she’s apologizing



Jaime Foxx deleted the post Jaime Foxx is being accused of antisemitism for posting “they killed this dude named Jesus…what do you think they’ll do to you”Apparently, “they” is equivalent to Jewish people. Jennifer Aniston liked the post & now she’s apologizingJaime Foxx deleted the post pic.twitter.com/7xKL9ABCxw

Jennifer Aniston was also dragged into the controversy after fans noticed that she liked the Instagram post, according to KTLA 5. A screenshot of Foxx's post uploaded by news portal A Wider Frame also made it seem like the actress had liked the post.

She replied to the backlash and denied liking Foxx's post.

"This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism," she wrote.

Jamie Foxx issues an apology

Only a few hours ago Jamie Foxx apologized to his followers and the Jewish community about his post. He mentioned that he did not mean to offend anyone as he wrote:

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent."

He clarified that he was "betrayed by a fake friend" and continued:

"I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant by 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apology to anyone who was offended."

Jamie Foxx's health scare

Jamie Foxx was admitted to the hospital a while ago in April after an undisclosed medical complication. The Baby Driver actor gave netizens an update about his health as he shared a video and said:

"I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man."

He continued:

"I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. And to be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter, Corrine Marie, saved my life. To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."

Jennifer Aniston and Jamie Foxx have not made any further comments on the subject as of this writing.