"Racist and proud of it": TikToker Blkgrlmagic comes under fire for claiming Caucasian women are part of a 'dangerous group' in America

A TikToker, Blkgrlmagic, caught the attention of social media users for her comments on “white women.” The TikTok video of the user is going viral as she talks about the “white cult” and “white women being the most dangerous group" in the US and abroad. As soon as the video reached various platforms, social media users began slamming Blkgrlmagic for her racist comments.

In the 59-second video, which is doing the rounds on social media, the TikToker, Blkgrlmagic, is heard saying:

“I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again. White women are one of the most dangerous groups in the United States and abroad.”

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray “White women are one of the most dangerous groups in the United States and abroad.” “White women are one of the most dangerous groups in the United States and abroad.” https://t.co/dui4mppi1V

She talks about the video of a Citi Bike incident, where a white woman can be seen arguing with a Black man over who paid for the Citi Bike. The video went viral on social media, where the man and woman can be seen involved in a dramatic verbal spat.

However, as the Blkgrlmagic spoke about her thoughts on the incident, she received major backlash and was also heard stating:

“We’ve all seen the video of the argument between the Black guy and the White woman. The black guy claimed it he bought the bike, the woman claimed she bought the bike. But notice how white people were laying in wait for some little nugget of information that was going to absolve this white woman of taking accountability for the harm that she put these boys in.”

She then went on and called “whiteness” a “cult.” Blkgrlmagic also stated how white people will always come to defend their “cult members.” However, her comments did not sit too well with the social media users, as one took to Twitter and said that she was "racist and proud of it."

Social media users slam a TikToker for spreading hateful messages against the white community: Netizens react to the racist comments. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at Blkgrlmagic for criticizing white women and sharing racist thoughts on TikTok

Controversy has erupted on social media platforms as users express their outrage over recent comments made by a TikTok user known as Blkgrlmagic. The user is now facing severe backlash for criticizing a white woman and allegedly sharing racist thoughts.

These remarks have sparked a heated debate among users, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of Blkgrlmagic's statements. They took to Twitter to respond to the racist comments made by the user.

At the moment, the TikToker has not responded to the backlash. However, many social media users are now commenting and asking the influencer to apologize for her negative comments.

