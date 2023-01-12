Who is Scar Girl? TikToker addresses faking mark on face as debate ensues on social media

Scar Girl, aka Annie, who goes by the username @wtmab on TikTok, has a scar on her right cheek. However, many users have alleged that her scar is fake and that she draws on her cheek daily to catfish her viewers. Many users have also complained that the angle of her scar changes every day, and it has become thicker than it was a year ago.

As the debate emerged on social media, Scar Girl shared a TikTok video on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to show everyone that her scar is not drawn.

In the video, Annie wipes the surface of her cheek where the scar sits with a wet wipe and then traces the same spot with micellar water poured on a cotton bud. However, people were still not convinced as they voiced their doubts once again in the comment section.

(Image via TikTok)

Scar Girl defends herself against netizens' claims of her scar being fake

Annie has around 576k followers on TikTok. She built her profile based on being a girl with a deep, visible cut on her cheek. However, people soon started noticing how her scar kept changing in positioning, shape, and color, and they raised questions that it was not how a scar should heal.

These wondering questions led many viewers to speculate that Scar Girl has been lying about her facial scar to gain views and likes. User @livelaughwhor3 made a comparison video of Annie’s scar from 2021 to the present. The video showed how the mark on Scar Girl’s cheek transformed into a dark and pigmented one from being pink and small. Somehow, the scar has now converted into a curved line, solightly resembling a single eyebrow.

Another person, @notasbadasutought, shared a similar video where they showed the evolution of Scar Girl's cheek scar. It showed that in the beginning, the mark started off as a thin red line, but it progressively got thicker and turned brown in color.

However, Annie addressed the theories and insisted that her scar is real. On January 11, she shared a video where she addressed the rumors and tried to prove that she was not faking it.

She said that she wakes up daily with a lot of hate comments on her facial scar. Despite the negative reactions, Annie also added that she receives some positive and encouraging messages which keep her going. The TikToker then explained why her scar mark looks different than it did in 2021.

Annie said:

“That's not the same scar. The second one was from a topical, like, a chemical burn that was on top of that [the first scar]."

She further clarified that her scar had moved because it was still in the process of healing. The TikToker claimed that her body takes time to heal scars, unlike some people whose C-sections heal fast. She reasoned that was why her scar got thicker when it should have gotten lighter.

Towards the end of the video, she attempted to prove the legitimacy of her scar and grabbed a makeup removal tissue to first wipe her nose and showed the viewers how the makeup on her nose came off. She then used the same tissue to rub over her scar and quickly held the tissue in front of the camera for the viewers to see that nothing had come off.

However, viewers were still not convinced and commented on how she used dry tissue instead of a wet one with some micellar water.

(Image via TikTok)

(Image via TikTok)

In her most recent TikTok video, Scar Girl wrote a lengthy caption to elaborate on her journey with her scar and how she felt utterly insecure about it. She revealed that she was originally injured in March of 2020, which left the initial mark on her face.

Annie then shared how she was embarrassed and upset about it at first, thinking that her face was ruined forever. She mentioned that she was only 15 at the time and was still in high school.

The TikToker explained how she felt that the opportunity to look at herself in the mirror and smile was taken away from her due to a cruel situation. However, she realized that covering her scar and resenting it openly was unfair to herself and to those close to her, so she decided not to cover the mark on her cheek.

Scar Girl talked about how the first topical treatment she resorted to had a poor reaction on her scar and made it worse, leading to a longer injury. Annie said she began her second treatment in August after waiting for the spot to heal fully. Her second treatment has been more invasive and painful around the injury, to the point where her scar now looks gross.

(Image via TikTok/@wtmab)

Annie then addressed the claim that her scar turned brown instead of turning lighter and said that all of her scars become brown when they heal. Additionally, the TikToker claimed that she would not stop using her account to spread body positivity and DV awareness.

At the end of the video, Scar Girl addressed those suffering from similar insecurities and told them that her DMs are open if anyone ever needs to share their stories. She also promised to listen to them and hype them.

