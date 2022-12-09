Madonna shared more raunchy photos of herself on social media, much to her fans' dismay. On Wednesday, December 07, the Material Girl singer shared an Instagram reel of herself dressed in an all-black outfit with a lace balaclava and biting on a whip with the caption, "Only You... (Me)."

Adding to the reel, she shared a series of suggestive photos of herself on her Instagram story. One featured her in her attire and silver chain with a whip in her mouth and the caption, "Baby wants to ride." Another showed the Like a Prayer singer lying on her bed with the caption, "I pray to the lord" and "Now I lay me down to sleep."

Fans were left unimpressed and urged the Queen of Pop to cease this social media behavior. Her posts drew a lot of attention and generated chatter across all social media platforms.

Image showing a fan response to Madonna's latest reel (image via Instagram/ @purplegirl698)

Fans divided after Madonna's reel

Fans were confused about the pop singer's abrupt publication of salacious videos and images. While many netizens continued to be upset with her social media antics, some asked her to stop and be more mature. Some made fun of Madonna's looks, while others pointed out that her trend of uploading questionable content on social media was becoming "boring."

A comment speaking against the singer (image via Instagram/ @Isheedy)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Instagram/ @iamsnoocat)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Instagram/ @seanfking)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Instagram/ @gamera2001)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Instagram/ @agnetha12)

A comment speaking against the singer (Image via Instagram/ @michelle_shuk247)

Other fans defended the 64-year-old singer and pop star, stating that she can express herself in any way she wants to. This sparked a debate in her comments section. Fans asked critics to unfollow her social media profile if they deemed it unpalatable. Ultimately, the only restriction content creators face is violating TOS, which the pop star has not done.

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Instagram/ @aapurcell2007)

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Instagram/ @brycemckenziedesign)

Comments showing a debate between two users (Image via Instagram/ @cat33fitbeyond50, @vcmswrhn)

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Instagram/ @iamdebralinnette)

A comment speaking for the singer (Image via Instagram/ @vcmswrhn)

Comments showing a debate between two users (Image via Instagram/ @prithambhatia, @vcmswrhn))

Madonna's recent social media behavior

The Queen of Pop has recently been making headlines over bizarre social media posts on some odd outfit choices. Some of her posts contained deeply personal confessions and polarizing opinions on sensitive topics like circumcision.

In a TikTok live stream with influencer Teri Joe, the singer allegedly confessed to "sniffing a bottle of poppers," leaving fans and the host stunned. Madonna would later walk back this statement.

The hitmaker also had several feuds with other celebrities, including one with Cardi B. The beef was ignited after Madonna published a post commemorating the 30th anniversary of her book S*x which called out Cardi B and other recent pop stars for riding the hype train she claimed to have created.

Poll : 0 votes