"We Stand With G-DRAGON" trends on X as the K-pop rapper voluntarily shows up for police investigation of his alleged drug controversy

On Monday, November 6, the K-pop rapper and soloist G-DRAGON appeared at the police investigation following allegations of the idol's drug abuse. After the land of the idol's drug controversy on October 25, 2023, he denied all the allegations regarding the controversy.

However, given that the police investigations for the same are still ongoing, the idol voluntarily appeared at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Department to showcase his stance on the denial of his allegations.

Expand Tweet

With several press and media personnel surrounding him with mics and flashing cameras, fans felt that the artist handled the situation very wisely. He also reported to the media outlets that his presence at the police investigation was to prove the allegations were completely false and put an end to the harmful and damaging controversy.

Following his bold appearance, fans stood in solidarity with the idol by tending several keywords in favor of the idol, such as "We Stand With G-DRAGON."

Fans send support to G-DRAGON following his voluntary appearance at the police investigation for his alleged drug controversy

On October 25, G-DRAGON was charged with drug abuse by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Department, which caused quite a stir among the fandom. While fans were divided on the legitimacy of the allegations, the idol soon responded through his legal representative, Kim Su-Hyun of K1 Chamber Law Firm, that he's never been contacted by the police and all the allegations raised against him were false.

Expand Tweet

The statement revealed,

"First, there is no truth to the (claim) that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc., that was recently revealed in the media."

While the idol had already put forth a strong front regarding his denial of the allegations, he decided to make a more definitive statement by appearing in the ongoing police investigation voluntarily. After giving prior notice about his appearance through his legal representatives, G-DRAGON boldly showed up at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Department, which was crowded with reporters and journalists.

Fans also noticed that, despite his reputation of having a polite personality, the idol didn't bow to the reporters and the media personnel present there. However, he answered the several questions fired at him. He denied the accusations of the idol bleaching his hair in order to get rid of the supposed drug traces present in his hair's DNA.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, he stated that his presence at the police investigation was to prove the allegations wrong. As a message to his fans, he said to one of the media outlets present there,

"I will go and find out. I have no facts about drug-related crimes. I actually came here to reveal that. Rather than talk about it for a long time, I will get out after being investigated quickly."

Also, when he was asked whether the ongoing police investigation is unreasonable, since G-DRAGON has already denied the accusations, the idol confidently replied,

"I guess we'll have to wait and see to find out."

Fans absolutely loved the idol's confidence and have continued to stand in support and solidarity with G-DRAGON.