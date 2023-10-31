"We stand with G-Dragon" trends on X as the BIGBANG member interacts with international fans online as he denies drug allegation claims

G-Dragon's supporters from across the world recently united on social media and hashtags like 'stay strong dragon' and 'we stand with g dragon' began trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. This came after G-Dragon made headlines on October 25, 2023, after allegations about him allegedly using drugs surfaced online.

A report by News1 stated that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency allegedly charged him with drug usage without detaining him overnight. Following the circulation of the news of the Kpop icon's alleged use of drugs, the Crayon rapper hit "like" on an Instagram post by an international fan of his, which read, "I can't stand people anymore," with the tagline, "I will stand by G-Dragon forever," on October 26, possibly hinting at his zero involvement in drug-related matters.

Additionally, Jin-ho Lee, a journalist turned YouTuber, discovered that G-Dragon, like the general public, learned about these drug accusations from online sources. The artist, who claimed to have had no prior contact with the authorities about the subject, has expressed great displeasure about the situation.

Amidst ongoing drug abuse scandal in the K-Pop industry, G-Dragon might have taken a heavier blow

On October 27, 2023, G-Dragon formally announced through his legal representative, Kim Su-Hyun of K1 Chamber Law Firm, that he had "never been contacted by the police." In a follow-up statement, the rapper said,

"First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc., that was recently revealed in the media."

He also stated that he intends to work closely with the authorities conducting the investigation into the case.

The Crooked rapper's fans and supporters flocked to defend and stand in solidarity with him on social media. A supporter and fan, @rosenoonaofnini, tweeted, "You are not alone all right, You have VIPs with you. Stay Strong." Fans showed their love and support for the BIGBANG idol as 'We stand with G-Dragon' began trending on X.

Notably, a few days prior to G-Dragon getting booked for the drug abuse charges, allegations were brought against Parasite movie actor Lee Sun-Kyun. While it has been confirmed that the two incidents are unrelated, G-Dragon's case sparked speculation of drug use in the entertainment world, even involving K-pop megastar BTS.

HYBE Corporations issued a strong statement to Daily Sports on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in response to the unfounded claims that the seven members of BTS were connected to the drug crisis, threatening to take harsh measures against anybody disseminating misleading information about the group's members.

In addition, CUBE Entertainment and Source Music are among the K-pop labels that have issued comments refuting the involvement of their artists in the drug abuse investigation.

Parasite movie actor Lee Sun-Kyun was investigated for drug abuse which roped in other K-Pop celebrities

On October 19, 2023, the police detained eight people, including Parasite movie star Lee Sun-Kyun, to interview them about suspected drug use. It was claimed that he and the hostess of a posh bar in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, consumed marijuana and other illicit substances both at the bar and at the hostess' house, who is only 20 years old, as reported by The Straits Times.

A few days later, on October 28, 2023, Lee Sun-Kyun was summoned by the Incheon police for a drug test on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act by using illicit substances. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's drug crime investigation section reportedly conducted an instantaneous chemical test on a specimen of his urine and hair, and the results were negative.

The police asserted that since time has passed, the tests have not been entirely accurate. If given enough time, drugs have the ability to spontaneously exit the body. Considering that the results of this kind of testing might not be precise, the samples have been sent to the National Forensic Service as well.

The actor is well-known for having a lovely family with his wife, actress Jeon Hye-Jin, and their two kids, in addition to his accomplishments in the movie business. Many admirers were left feeling let down when Lee Sun-Kyun—who was frequently seen at an entertainment venue—became involved in a drug incident.

In the wake of the recent drug crisis affecting a number of K-Pop and K-movie celebrities, fandoms have demonstrated a persistent level of resiliency by uniting for their idols.