“BTS members are not aware of the location”: Hybe releases another statement in regard to false rumors & defamation against the group

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, HYBE Corporations released another stern statement regarding the false rumors circulating about the seven members of BTS being involved in the drug scandal. HYBE gave the official statement to the Korean media outlet Daily Sports and declared to take stringent action against anyone who would spread false information about the members of the group:

"The rumors raised by some about our artists and a specific location (referring to an entertainment venue in downtown Seoul where illegal substances were allegedly taken) are completely untrue. BTS members are not aware of the location and have never visited it (the infamous bar)."

Formerly, Sports Chosun reported that a different media source, The Freedom and Life, said that several members of the Dynamite famed group visited the hostess bar, which was brought up in the prevailing drug controversy involving celebrities. Several identities have been mentioned about drug allegations, which have gone beyond the septet.

The ongoing substance abuse investigation into G-Dragon has roped in various K-Pop stars, such as Chaewon from Source Music's rookie group LE SSERAFIM and Seoyon from (G)I-DLE, among others.

BTS' label has issued another warning stating to take stringent actions against the offenders

HYBE also stated that the company will not put up with wrongdoers attempting to discredit the group members. The company also indicated that it wouldn't stop till they bring the perpetrators to justice and that they have started legal proceedings.

"HYBE has zero tolerance for spreading false information and defamation and is taking civil and criminal legal action. We have already initiated legal action against those who spread false information about our artists."

On October 25, 2023, G-Dragon was in the news for getting booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency for embroiling in breaking a drug law. Several more K-pop superstars, including the members of BTS, were drawn into the scandal after a police probe into the adult entertainment industry at a private club in Seoul's Gangnam neighborhood.

The G Establishment was a membership club that featured many Korean celebrities, as revealed by the Sports Chosun article. After the business manager reported G-Dragon and Lee Sun-kyun to the authorities, the police looked into their possible involvement in the establishment. In light of this information, Sports Chosun asserted that it was also believed that BTS members from HYBE frequented the restaurant.

However, BigHit Music issued a statement on October 26, refuting all the speculations and halting the spread of these damaging rumors. In the previous statement, HYBE denied the group's involvement with the infamous hostess bar and the ongoing drug scandal.

"BTS has nothing to do with the rumor and is not true at all. We plan to take strong action against the indiscriminate spread of the rumor.”

All this started when the authorities arrested actor Lee Sun-kyun of Parasite fame in late October 2023 on drug-related allegations. As a result of the actor's investigation, charges were later brought against the K-Pop sensation G-Dragon. On October 25, 2023, the public was informed about the drug case investigation involving both South Korean stars.

"Please stop dragging BTS": Fans come in support of the seven members group amidst the ongoing drug scandal

This resulted in outrage from the Bangtan's fanbase, ARMY, which asked HYBE to pursue severe legal actions against the offenders who intended to spread false information regarding the septet.

The ARMY took to social media and came to defend the seven members of the group. @FamousLilacHamm wrote, "Pls stop dragging BTS to speak up. 3 are in military & 4 are going soon, will be soldiers who will just follow orders.".

While @Army050819 wrote, "It's high time that we fans take care of idols against all the rumors spreading around for defaming idols in drug scandals. We all fans should unite to fight for our idols."

Notwithstanding the speculations, the BTS ARMY would not put up with unfounded accusations against their idol group.