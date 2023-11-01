Who was Kelly Roseberry? Tributes pour in as Travis Mills foundation Vice President reportedly dies in car accident

On October 28, the Travis Mills Foundation’s Kelly Roseberry and her son, Noah, tragically died after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident. Reports of the same were confirmed by the prestigious organization that supports the victims of the 9/11 tragedy. Community members have since taken to the internet to pay tribute to the 38-year-old, describing her as a "loving wife, grateful mother, daughter, fierce veteran advocate, patriotic, and loyal friend."

The Fort Lewis, Washington-born native was the Vice President of Programming at the Travis Mills Foundation (TMF). As a physical therapist and center coordinator of clinical education, Roseberry was responsible for helping war veterans and injured army personnel walk or run again. Subsequently, her work expanded to helping recalibrated veterans with a level of real-life function.

Speaking about her time in the organization, Roseberry had said,

“I got to be part of the team to start to give them their life back. I learned a tremendous amount about physical therapy during my time there, but I learned even more about the human spirit.”

The Travis Mills Foundation (TMF) expressed their gratitude to Kelly in their obituary. Part of the statement read,

"Kelly would do anything for anyone, and often demonstrated that in her work with veterans throughout the years and in her relationship with her colleagues at TMF. She changed so many lives at TMF - she even saved lives, especially of those veterans she personally invited to participate in the Foundation’s Warrior PATHH program for Post-Traumatic Stress."

Kelly Roseberry is survived by her husband, Chris Roseberry, and daughter, Emma.

Kelly Roseberry pursued a degree in nutrition, food and exercise

According to Hausa New, Roseberry was raised in a military family, which led to her living around the world, including Germany and the United States. She obtained a degree in nutrition, foods, and exercise from Virginia Tech and later went on to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy from Shenandoah University.

Once Roseberry had completed her education, she interned at Quantico’s Officers Candidate School and the Landstuhl Hospital, where she treated military officers. She became a coordinator of clinical education at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Kelly Roseberry and her husband joined the TMF in 2017. The organization revealed that she played a key role in The Family Program, where she would try adapting any activity 9/11 veterans wished to take part in.

Apart from being a leader at the TMF, she volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital as a personal trainer and amputee specialist. She also volunteered as the Adaptive Ski instructor and was also the director of the Ski Camp for Amputee Kids.

She was also an adjunct faculty member at Shenandoah University, the University of New England, and the University of Southern Maine for both physical therapy and occupational therapy programs.

One of her patients, Jay Collins, said in an obituary post:

“The world lost a truly amazing person. Kelly was tough, brilliant, compassionate, and a dear friend to so many. We are heartbroken. She was my physical therapist when I lost my leg – like so many I would not be where I am without her friendship and support."

He continued,

"Her impact on this world and the lives of so many severely injured service members and their families is truly astounding. She is loved by so many. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Chris Roseberry we love ya and are so sorry.”

Tributes pour in as Kelly Roseberry passes away

Many people admired Roseberry's dedication to the organization and to wounded and disabled servicemen. Several community members took to Facebook to pay tribute to the 38-year-old. Many were heartbroken and shared their loving messages. A few read:

Kelly Roseberry’s family wishes for donations to be made to the TMF in her memory, according to the organization.