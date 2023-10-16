Where did Brian Mwenda study? All about the alleged fake lawyer who was arrested after winning 26 cases in Kenya

Brian Mwenda, a resident of Kenya, reportedly practiced in the court of law while pretending to be a legal professional. It was recently revealed that Mwenda represented as many as 26 clients in several Kenyan courts and also won all the cases he took up.

Reportedly, no authorities or judges ever happened to question the legitimacy of Brian Mwenda's capabilities. Officials in Kenya notified the police to arrest him on Thursday as he was practicing under the name Brian Mwenda. They noted that he was a "masquerader" and that he had been using the identity of a lawyer named Brian Mwenda Ntwiga.

It has, however, been confirmed by The Law Society of Kenya that the legal integrity of their portal has not been compromised.

Mwenda had a degree in criminology from Chuka University and was arrested by the Rapid Action Team of the Nairobi Branch of the Law Society of Kenya earlier this week.

Brian Mwenda allegedly used false credentials to obtain a license on the portal

An internal investigation into the case revealed that he followed a popular fraud scheme known as the Business Email Compromise, as per the Kenya Police Service. The Law Society of Kenya's online portal where his information was getting stored, confirmed that it wasn't compromised. Authorities revealed that they are now taking measures to make the portal even more effective.

The investigation into the case began when Brian Mwenda Ntwiga, the legitimate lawyer, allegedly contacted the Secretariat in September 2023 after he failed to access the Advocates portal. It was then revealed that the man posing as him had an e-mail address that was possibly not a genuine one.

The Law Society of Kenya shared a statement that read:

"We reached out to Advocate Brian Mwenda Ntwiga who confirmed that he had not applied for a practicing certificate since his admission (August 5, 2022), reason being that he had been working at the Office of the Attorney General and did not require a Practicing Certificate."

It continued:

"It was only until sometime in September 2023 when he attempted to login into the system and activate his profile to apply for his Practising Certificate that he realised he could not access his LSK Portal."

Brian Mwenda studied at Madaraka Primary School and studied criminology at Chuka University. It is important to note that while he had a legal background, he lacked a license to practice law.

Mwenda is being backed by Mike Sonko

He is reportedly being backed by Mike Sonko, the former governor of Nairobi, who shared a clip on social media featuring Mwenda. Mwenda stated in the video that he appreciates all the support he has been receiving from people as he noted:

"I would like to convey my gratitude to the people that are supporting me and praying for me. In the fullness of time, I will be able to clear this misunderstanding as I view it to be. I will also be able to prove my innocence."

The Nairobi Branch of the Law Society of Kenya took to Twitter on October 12 to notify the public that Mwenda was "not an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya." They also stated that he was not a member of the branch either.

The case is currently under investigation and further details are awaited.