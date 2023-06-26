Newton Massachusetts homicide: Search for suspect underway as three elderly people found fatally stabbed

Three elderly people were found dead inside a house in Newton on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Authorities are currently looking for a suspect possibly involved in the triple murder. The victims have been identified as a couple in their 70s and the woman's mother, who was in her 90s. It was further revealed that authorities found signs of forced entry during the investigation.

Law enforcement officials have urged residents in Newton to check their home security systems and doorbell cameras to find something that they could use as a lead, in the case. Police are yet to make any arrests in the horrific case.

Another break-in was reported half a mile away from the Newton home on Sunday morning

A horrific incident took place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at around 10 am local time, when three elderly people were killed at a residence in Newton. An individual who knew the victims called the cops shortly after 10 am local time when the trio was found dead in the house. Authorities noticed that the three victims were fatally stabbed.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, the victims had stab wounds and signs of blunt-force trauma.

“We are asking people to remain vigilant. Lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that,” Ryan said.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials found out that an attempted break-in was reported just half a mile away from the scene of the triple murder. Officials are trying to determine whether the two incidents are linked.

“We have no reason at this point to believe there is a connection. That’s why we are concerned particularly about the safety issue. That’s why we are asking people if you hear something, you see something, don’t investigate yourself call the police department,” Ryan said, as per NBC.

The late couple was set to celebrate their 50th anniversary

As per Kake News, Rev. Dan Riley, of Our Lady Help of Christians, mentioned that the couple was set to celebrate their 50th anniversary when they were killed.

“Their 50th anniversary was to be celebrated in a blessing after communion at the 10 a.m. mass. When they didn't show up -- I can't go into the details about who discovered them -- but we became notified and myself and a number of the staff spent the day there,” he said.

Riley further stated:

“Three beloved parishioners- the salt of the earth people, just great, great people and it’s a terrible tragedy.”

Neighbors in the area are in shock after the three victims were allegedly killed in the incident. According to District Attorney Marian Ryan, authorities found signs of forced entry, and have asked the neighbors and nearby residents to stay vigilant.

