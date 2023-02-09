Who was Thais Rocha Secundino? Brazilian model and influencer found dead with 11 stab wounds 

Thais Rocha Secundino, a Brazilian influencer, model, and nightclub owner, recovered with 11 stab wounds on Friday, February 3.

As per Sao Paulo authorities, 28-year-old Secundino was found in her jeep with knife wounds to her abdomen, back, and neck. They believe the killing stemmed from a dispute tied to an embezzlement scheme involving her nightclub business.

TDPEL media reported that while authorities did not elaborate on the motive behind the slaying, the suspects have been recognized as Leandro Aparecido Dos Santos, 45, and Cintia Maria Feliciano Peixe, 31. Peixe was identified as a close acquaintance who worked at one of the victim's enterprises, while Santos was Secundino's driver.

All there is to know about Thais Rocha Secundino

Thais Rocha Secundino was an Instagram influencer with a substantial business empire that included a string of nightclubs and wine cellars. On her social media profile, she exhibited a luxurious lifestyle that included bikini photoshoots, exotic holidays, and luxury vehicles.

The victim was a close associate of Cintia Maria Feliciano Peixe, who was thought to have killed her, according to the New York Post. Peixe was characterized by officials as one of the victim's closest friends in addition to working at one of her wine parlors.

UOL reported that throughout the investigation, Sao Paulo Civil Police also claimed that the victim may have been a money lender, stating that Peixe was one of those in charge of debt collection. A dispute reportedly arose between Peixe and the victim shortly before the killing when the model began to suspect that her best friend had been embezzling money from her business with the help of Santos.

Ivalda Alexio, a police spokesperson, said that investigators believe the victim had arranged a meeting with Peixe to confront her about the alleged embezzlement.

Alexio said:

“According to the victim’s boyfriend, Thas had gone to her friend’s house for an explanation, but she never returned."

She added that Secundino's boyfriend became suspicious after she stopped communicating with him after the visit. A few days later, she was discovered dead in her vehicle.

Alexio said:

“(Peixe and Santos) deny the crime, but there are strong indications that they took part in the businesswoman’s murder.”

The civil police noted that throughout the investigation, they seized the suspect's phone and vehicle to probe their movements around the suspected time of the killing. They are also examining surveillance footage taken around the area where the murder is alleged to have occurred.

As per Jam Press, authorities have detained the suspects for 30 days due to the seriousness of the allegations against them. The case currently remains under investigation.

