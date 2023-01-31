What are the charges against Nikki Secondino? Influencer indicted for alleged murder of father and stabbing sister

Nikki Secondino, a transgender Instagram model from New York, was arrested by police for brutally killing her father and critically wounding her sister on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to a violent crime. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, the bl**dy rampage took place following an argument over a laptop on December 29, 2022, at their home in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

He commented:

"My office will vigorously prosecute this horrific case and seek justice for the victims."

Prosecutors have charged the 22-year-old model with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Nikki Secondino initially claimed two men broke into their home and were responsible for the horrific crime

In her fake narrative to the responding officers, Nikki asserted that two assailants broke into her home demanding money from the safe before fatally attacking her father and sister, and s*xually assaulting her.

Nikki's sibling, a wounded Liana Secondino, told police:

"My sister stabbed me," and "Have you seen my dad?"

After noting the absence of a safe in the home and the lack of serious wounds on Nikki, except those on her hands, police were suspicious of the model for fabricating the story to shift the blame away from her.

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney's office, Nikki Secondino allegedly assaulted her 61-year-old father, Carlo Secondino, who was sleeping on the couch repeatedly with a hammer before stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

Upon hearing a disturbance in the living room, Liana intervened but was also stabbed in the face, body, and hands.

Following her arrest, Nikki Secondino admitted to wanting her family dead in a disturbing confession:

"I came out of the bedroom, and I saw my father sitting on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with (a) hammer... I grabbed my favorite German steel knife and stabbed the sh*t out of him"

According to the New York Daily News, Carlo was pronounced dead at the scene, and 19-year-old Liana was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition for surgery, just days ahead of her 20th birthday. Nikki Secondino too was taken to NYU Langone Hospital.

Secondino household has a history of domestic violence

Police have been called to the household several times in the past. In July 2022, Carlos was accused of threatening to kill Liana and in September he allegedly slapped Nikki.

In a separate incident in July, Liana was charged with assault and criminal mischief for ripping off the blinds during a fight with Nikki, which led to the latter issuing a temporary order of protection against her family.

However, other reports claim Carlos was scared of his eldest daughter. His employer, Yadira Gomez, co-owner of Mike's Diner, explained that he was supportive of both his daughters. Friends of the family claimed Nikki was lazy and Carlos wanted her to get a job.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Warin on January 30, 2023, ordered Nikki Secondino to be held in custody without bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 5, 2023. If convicted, she faces a possible sentence of fifty years to life in prison.

