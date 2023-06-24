What happened to Olga Sanchez-Reyes? Pennsylvania man sentenced to life in prison over wife's 'heinous' murder

A Pennsylvania man, identified as Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, Olga Sanchez-Reyes, by setting their home on fire, back in 2010. Charges were filed against Rivera in 2019, around 10 years after the slaying took place.

The tragic incident happened in December 2010. According to experts, Olga Sanchez-Reyes died from smoke inhalation due to the fire.

The Pennsylvania man has been found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted homicide, one count of arson, and one count of risking catastrophe. The same has been confirmed by the DA’s office as well. The additional charges are a result of the couple's kids being inside the house at the time Carlos set it on fire.

Susan Shapiro @susanWGAL @LancasterPolice and LANCASTER DA say arrest Carlos Montalvo-Rivera for death of wife Olga Sanchez 2010 result of dedication more work ahead @WGAL @LancasterPolice and LANCASTER DA say arrest Carlos Montalvo-Rivera for death of wife Olga Sanchez 2010 result of dedication more work ahead @WGAL https://t.co/xeJR5kv9KD

According to the prosecutors, Rivera’s account of what happened that night in 2010 did not sound very convincing. They further claimed that Rivera failed to give proper details regarding the incident.

The Pennsylvania man's wife was reportedly alive when he set the house on fire

The tragic slaying of Olga Sanchez-Reyes happened on December 6, 2010, at a house on North Plum Street. According to Dr. Wayne Ross, a forensic pathologist, the victim was alive when the Pennsylvania man set their house on fire.

Carlos was found guilty on April 6, 2023, and his sentencing happened recently, where he received life imprisonment for brutally killing Olga. Assistant district attorney Jennifer Ponessa said in her closing argument,

“All the evidence over the years, everything has ever only pointed to him, nobody else. He lied since day one of this investigation. He could not give major details of what happened to him that night.”

Ponessa further added:

“He knew she was in there because he left her in there on the floor where he killed her.”

Jossie Carbonare @JossieCarbonare In a news conference today Lancaster Police & the County’s DA announced an arrest in connection to a 2010 cold case. In the latest developments police zeroed in on the victim’s husband 52 y/o Carlos Montalvo-Rivera. I'll have the shocking details on @fox43 after the game. In a news conference today Lancaster Police & the County’s DA announced an arrest in connection to a 2010 cold case. In the latest developments police zeroed in on the victim’s husband 52 y/o Carlos Montalvo-Rivera. I'll have the shocking details on @fox43 after the game. https://t.co/yPEo5TC0Vu

The prosecutors also mentioned that the Pennsylvania man reportedly set the house on fire to destroy as much evidence as possible. Rivera initially told investigating officers that there was a home invasion and that the intruders murdered his wife, and then set the house on fire.

Neighbors claimed that they saved the couple’s children who were also stuck in the burning house. According to law enforcement officials, two of the children sustained injuries as well.

Assistant DA Wilson described the incident as being "brutal and heinous"

Susan Shapiro @susanWGAL Lancaster Co. DA say case against Carlos Montalvo-Rivera in 2010 death of wife Olga Sanchez is circumstantial “finger of guilt” kept coming back to him “no one else could have done it” case @WGAL Lancaster Co. DA say case against Carlos Montalvo-Rivera in 2010 death of wife Olga Sanchez is circumstantial “finger of guilt” kept coming back to him “no one else could have done it” case @WGAL https://t.co/LKdaVut58D

Prosecutors pointed out that Rivera’s testimonies weren’t at par with each other. For instance, the Pennsylvania man claimed that he jumped out of the window to save his life from the fire. However, upon investigation, cops found out that the window in question wasn’t even open during the fire.

The defense team claimed that there is a reasonable doubt since the prosecutors chose to not go ahead with the case from 2011 to 2019. They also claimed that authorities have failed to do a detailed investigation.

Judge Dennis Reinaker told Carlos:

“The lame story you concocted and continued to hold on to simply didn’t hold any water. The jury didn’t believe you and I think that’s how it should be.”

Assistant DA Christine Wilson also addressed the incident:

“This was an absolutely brutal and heinous crime that involved multiple victims.”

The three-week trial concluded after the jury gave the verdict. Rivera also owns $116,975.28 in restitution.

