Actor Matthew Perry passed away of unknown causes on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Perry was found dead inside his house in Los Angeles, according to People magazine. The actor was most popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends.

Following his death, people have been curious about Perry's life and if he was married or in a relationship with anyone. The actor's personal life had been in the spotlight given his celebrity status and his name was linked to multiple people over the years. This included the late TV producer and studio executive Jamie Tarses in 1996, who was also involved in the development of Friends.

It is worth noting that Tarses passed away at the age of 56 in February 2021 following cardiac arrest, as per Deadline.

Life and Style Magazine reported that Matthew Perry and Jamie Tarses first met in 1994 but only began supposedly dating in 1996 after her separation from her husband. According to Pop Sugar, Perry never really clarified the status of his relationship with Jamie. However, in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he did call her his "sort-of girlfriend."

Matthеw rеvеalеd in the memoir that Jamiе stood by him when he was struggling with his addiction issues. However, after he got sober, he ended up breaking up with her. In the memoir, he noted that he broke up with her as he needed "time to process being sober."

Matthew Perry accumulated a huge fanbase from his appearances in Friends. He also portrayed Chazz Russell in 21 episodes of the Fox sitcom, Second Chance. He hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in 1997 and appeared in films like Getting In and Three to Tango.

Jamie Tarses passed away in 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest

Jamie Tarses was well-known for her work with NBC and ABC throughout her successful career. As mentioned earlier, she passed away at the age of 56 on February 2, 2021, after suffering from cardiac arrest, as per Deadline.

The New York Times reported that Tarses had a stroke in 2020 and was in a coma for a long time. She is survived by her partner Paddy Aubrey and their children, Wyatt and Sloane.

ET revealed that Jamie Tarses spent her childhood in Los Angeles. She then joined Williams College and started her career at Lorimar Productions as a casting director, as per Deadline. Following that, she joined as the manager of creative affairs for NBC Productions in 1987.

Tarses continued to serve in various other positions at NBC, including manager and director of comedy development. During hеr timе at NBC, shе was involvеd in multiplе TV shows likе Mad About You, Carolinе in thе City, and others.

Jamie Tarses started serving as the president of ABC Entertainment in 1996 and stepped down from the position in 1999. She was the executive producer of multiple films, including Crazy Love, More, Patience, Backyards & Bullets, Happy Valley, and more.

Matthew Perry was romantically linked to many popular faces over the years

Matthew Perry was known for his flawless performances in films and TV shows. Life and Style Magazine revealed that his relationship with several famous faces also put him in the spotlight for a long time. As mentioned earlier, in 2022, he published a memoir titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and disclosed a lot of details about his relationships in it.

According to People Magazine, one of Matthew Perry's most high-profile relationships was with actress Julia Roberts. The two began dating when she was set to be a part of a Friends episode.

While the two celebrated the new year 1996 together and he also met her family, he ended up breaking up with Roberts after dating her for only two months. People Magazine noted that the break up was incredibly surprising for the Pretty Woman star who reportedly didn't see it coming.

In his memoir, Perry wrote that dating Roberts "had been too much" for him. He noted that he was "constantly certain" that she would break up with him.

"Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable," Matthew Perry wrote in the memoir.

Perry wrote that his first relationship was with Valerie Bertinelli in 1990 and they reportedly shared a k*ss. He was then linked to Iron Man 3 star Gwyneth Paltrow for a brief period.

Perry developed a close relationship with his co-stars and was romantically linked to personalities like Neve Campbell, Maeve Quinlan, and Lauren Graham. He started dating volleyball player Rachel Dunn in 2003 until they separated in 2005.

Matthew Perry also dated Cameron Diaz for a brief period after she separated from Justin Timberlake in 2007. Perry was in a relationship with Lizzy Caplan for around six years and they separated in 2012. In 2020, Perry got engaged to Molly Hurwitz but they split the following year.

While speaking to GQ last year, Perry stated the reason why his relationships did not exist for a long time.

"I brеak up with thеm bеcausе I'm dеathly afraid that thеy will find out that I'm not еnough, that I don't mattеr, and that I'm too nееdy, and thеy'll brеak up with mе and that will annihilatе mе and I'll havе to takе drugs and that will kill mе," Perry said.

Matthew Perry added that he had around 10 womеn in his mind who wеrе pеrfеct to bе his wifе but thеy wеrе alrеady marriеd to somеonе еlsе.