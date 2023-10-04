How old is Lorna Young? Paul Young age difference explored as singer gets engaged five years after wife's death

Paul Young recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Lorna Young. Lorna is 45 years old and her current profession remains unknown. The news of Paul's engagement comes five years after the death of his wife, Stacey Smith, in 2018.

Paul announced his engagement through Instagram, posting a picture featuring him with Lorna. The caption stated:

"Lorna said Yes! We are both so happy and both looking forward to a wonderful future together."

The singer's followers sent their best wishes for him and Lorna in the comments section. Lorna also thanked everyone in the comments and wrote:

"We are both blown away with the amount of love & support shown on here today for us. You're all so kind. It means such a lot and I have read every message."

Paul Young and Lorna Young have an age gap of 22 years

Paul Young and Lorna Young's engagement is trending, and netizens are already sending their best wishes to the duo. Lorna's current profession and career details remain unknown, but she and Paul have an age difference of 22 years. Lorna is 45 years old as of 2023, while Paul is 67.

Lorna also announced the engagement news on her Instagram page with a picture and wrote:

"My world, my love, my everything, 5 years of joy, I could not love anyone more."

She has also made changes to her bio, which now reads:

"Engaged to Paul Young and living my best life, love travel especially Italy, write a bit, proud mum to Aaron Young."

Lorna is currently active on Instagram with around 1,000 followers. Her Instagram posts mostly feature her posing with Paul, and a few of them show her with her friends. She has added the link to her Facebook page on her Instagram bio.

The bio also has another link where people can vote for their heritage songs. There are a total of 68 songs in the list, and the details state that people can vote for only one song per week.

Paul Young's wife passed away in 2018

Yahoo! states that Paul Young's late wife, Stacey Smith, was featured in the music video of his single, Come Back And Stay, released in 1983. They tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed their first child, Levi, the same year.

They had another child named Layla in 1994. The duo's third child, Grady, was born in 1996. Although they split briefly in 2006, they were back together in 2009. According to the Mirror, Paul also confirmed the reconciliation reports.

"Yes, we are back together. It has been a gradual thing over the last few months."

Stacey struggled with brain cancer for two years and passed away on January 26, 2018. A family spokesperson revealed that she died peacefully at her home surrounded by family members.

Paul has released ten albums in his successful career so far. His latest album titled Behind the Lens was released in May this year. He is also known for his singles like Tomb of Memories, Calling You and Oh Girl.