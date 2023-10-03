Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges net worth: Fortune explored as couple set to welcome their first child together

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges are all set to welcome their first child. The duo revealed the news through their respective Instagram pages on October 2, 2023. Adam shared two pictures and the caption read:

"Look we're pregnant! Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Chloe also posted two photos where she was posing with Adam holding her from the back. She wrote:

"We have news!! Can't wait to get this lil family started."

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges have been married since October 2021. The duo got romantically linked in 2015 and got engaged in 2019. Adam and Chloe's combined net worth is $10 million, as revealed by CelebrityNetWorth.

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges have earned a lot of wealth from their respective careers

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges exchanged vows in 2021 (Image via adamdevine/Instagram)

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges tied the knot in 2021 and their successful careers as actors have helped them to earn a lot. Adam's net worth is $8 million and Chloe's net worth is $2 million, as revealed by CelebrityNetWorth.

Starting from 2006, Adam DeVine has appeared in several films and TV shows. His first TV show was Crossbows & Mustaches in which he also served as an executive producer.

In 2007, he made his film debut with the comedy-drama titled Mama's Boy. The Final Girls, Ice Age: Collision Course, Isn't It Romantic, and The Out-Laws are a few other films where he has appeared so far.

DeVine gained recognition for portraying Bumper Allen in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, released in 2012 and 2015. He was nominated for two awards at the Teen Choice Awards in 2013 and 2014 for his performance in the film. Adam was featured as Andy Bailey in the ABC sitcom, Modern Family, between 2013 and 2018.

Adam DeVine is currently appearing as Kelvin Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones, which airs on HBO. The producers of the show have confirmed a fourth season for 2024.

Chloe Bridges has portrayed important roles in films and TV shows

Chloe Bridges made her debut as Zoey Moreno in the sitcom, Freddie, in 2005. Bridges reprised her role as Moreno in an episode of George Lopez the following year. She began appearing in films in 2007 and played the role of Tammy Anderson in the comedy-drama, The Longshots.

She appeared as Donna LaDonna in the teen comedy-drama, The Carrie Diaries, from 2013 to 2014. Bridges also portrayed Sydney Driscoll in another popular series, Pretty Little Liars, and Alexis in three episodes of 90210. She was last seen as Jessie in the Hulu sitcom, Maggie.

Chloe will next appear as Nicki in Miles, which is currently in the post-production phase. Her filmography also includes films such as Forget Me Not and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.