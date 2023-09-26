What is Michael Fisch's net worth? All about the billionaire investor amid NYC divorce hearing

Billionaire Michael Fisch is currently engaged in a divorce battle with his former wife, Laura Roberson-Fisch. Meanwhile, The New York Post revealed that Fisch became frustrated in between the proceedings, leading to a warning from the judge, who told him to remain calm.

The warning came at a time when Michael and Laura's legal teams were making certain claims against each other. Laura's attorney, Jonathan Wolfe, claimed that Michael was robbing artwork from their residence and that he was willing to pay her a "single dollar" of the divorce settlement.

Michael's attorney, Marilyn Chinitz, then claimed that Laura was stalking Michael when he was supposed to stay at the East Hampton mansion. Chinitz said:

"She is clearly exhibiting obsessive behavior to stalk him and harass him. It was his time at the home. She saw a car on the property, and she went on the property to stalk him and see, 'Who's there?'"

Wolfe continued to make more claims, including that Laura obtained a restraining order against Michael since the latter was robbing art from their "marital home." There was a time when Michael Fisch was spotted getting frustrated, and he expressed the same by putting his hand on the temple.

Fisch also charged Laura's legal team with creating a lot of lies, and as he tried to interrupt Jonathan, Judge Ariel Chesler requested him multiple times to listen and remain calm.

Michael Fisch has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as the owner of different companies

Michael Fisch has been mostly known as the founder and CEO of American Securities since 1994. His net worth is estimated to be $10 billion, as reported by Money Control.

Fisch completed his graduation from Dartmouth College in Economics and Policy Studies. He then enrolled at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, where he acquired his MBA.

He has been the director of the 1162 Foundation and a guest lecturer at the Graduate School of Business. Fisch has served as the managing member of the general partners of American Securities Partners' series of private equity funds.

He has been a member of the Investment Committee of AS Birch Grove, an affiliate of American Securities. He is the author of several articles and has made guest appearances on different TV shows.

Fisch has been a member of the Atlantic Council's Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Trustees of Northwell Health, and more.

Michael Fisch and Laura Roberson-Fisch's legal battle started in February this year

Page Six revealed in February 2023 that Michael Fisch and Laura Roberson-Fisch were supposed to confront each other at the court for the three houses in East Hampton that are worth $100 million.

The houses were purchased between 2007 and 2013, and the duo later purchased another apartment for $21 million in 2019. A source revealed at the time:

"This is a huge divorce with a lot of stake – three houses in the Hamptons 'billionaire's row', a huge Manhattan townhouse, and an incredible art collection. They are particularly battling over the Hamptons properties."

According to Page Six, Michael and Laura were married for 33 years. They share four children.