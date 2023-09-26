David McCallum net worth: Fortune explored as NCIS star dies aged 90

David McCallum passed away on September 25, 2023, at the age of 90. People magazine revealed that he was at the Presbyterian Hospital and was surrounded by his family members at the time of his death.

David's son Peter also shared a statement, calling his father the "kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father." Peter said that family was always his father's priority and he shared a close bond with all of his grandchildren. He further stated:

"He was a true renaissance man – he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge. For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role in NCIS."

Peter continued by saying that when he asked his mother if she was fine before she went to sleep, she replied, "Yes. But I do wish we had a chance to grow old together." He added:

"She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grow old."

David McCallum is survived by his wife Katherine, four children, and eight grandchildren.

David McCallum earned a lot of wealth from his successful career as an actor

David McCallum was known for his work as an actor and musician since 1947. CelebrityNetWorth states that David's net worth was $15 million at the time of death.

McCallum started pursuing his musical career from a very young age. He led the London Philharmonic Orchestra when he was a child and underwent training in playing the oboe. He served in the National Service and the British Army's 3rd Battalion the Middlesex Regiment.

He made his acting debut with Ill Met by Moonlight, released in 1957. The Long and the Short and the Tall, Feud: The Secret Passion, and The Great Escape are a few films where he appeared during the 60s.

He started appearing as Illya Kuryakin in 1964 in the popular series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. which aired on NBC. The series aired for four seasons until 1968. It also won some accolades at the Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, and Logie Awards.

After the series ended, David McCallum went on to appear in films like Rascal, The Kingfisher Caper, King Solomon's Treasure, and The Watcher in the Woods.

He began appearing as Daniel Westin in the NBC series The Invisible Man in 1975. He also portrayed John Grey in Trainer, which aired on BBC. He continued to appear in several other shows until he was cast as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS series, NCIS.

David was the main cast member from Seasons 1 to 15 in NCIS. The character was later promoted to a recurring role from the 16th season and appeared in the series until the 20th season.

He worked as a voice actor in a few animated shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold. He also released a few albums like Music - A Part Of Me and Music: A Bit More Of Me.