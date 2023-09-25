Krayzie Bone net worth: Bone Thugs N Harmony rapper's fortune explored amid recent hospitalization

Krayzie Bone was hospitalized due to his health problems on September 22, 2023.

According to All Hip Hop, Bone reportedly checked into a hospital in Los Angeles after he began to cough up a lot of blood. Bone had to undergo a CAT scan which revealed that an artery inside one of his lungs was leaking.

Krayzie Bone immediately went for surgery but the bleeding continued. The latest updates on the case state that he is on a breathing machine and sedated.

He was diagnosed with sarcoidosis in 2016. Sarcoidosis refers to small groups of inflammatory cells growing in any part of the body, as stated by Mayo Clinic. It can have an impact on any body organ.

He has pursued a successful career as a rapper and singer since 1991 and his net worth is $6 million.

Krayzie Bone has earned a lot from his successful career in the music industry

Krayzie Bone started his musical career in 1991 and his projects have been commercially successful. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career and CelebrityNetWorth reports the 50-year-old's net worth as $6 million.

Bone has been a member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The group's latest album was released in 2017, titled New Waves. The group has been a recipient of different accolades at the American Music Awards, Grammy Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards.

His first album as a solo artist was titled Thug Mentality 1999. The album was a commercial success, selling around 1 million copies. It also reached the fourth spot on the US Billboard 200 and was later certified Platinum.

His second album, Thug on da Line, was released in 2001. He released more albums over the years and his latest album, QuickFix : Level 3 : Level Up, was released this year.

Krayzie's discography also includes several mixtapes alongside two EPs. In 2017, he released three collaboration albums. He has previously released some underground albums and compilation albums.

Bone is known for his singles like Thug Mentality, Hard Time Hustlin', Alone in a Crowded Room and You Bring My High (Down). He has been featured in the songs of various singers like Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Play-N-Skillz, Saba, and many others.

Krayzie Bone made guest appearances in various songs over the years and has appeared in some music videos. He has worked with different record labels like Full Surface, Warner Music Group, Real Talk, and more.

Bone later began working as a businessman and is the founder of a hip-hop collective called Mo Thugs Family. He later launched another company called ThugLine Records, currently known as The Life Entertainment. He is the owner of a clothing and accessories company called TL Apparel.

He has been the recipient of two accolades at the Grammy Awards in 1997 and 2007.