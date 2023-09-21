How much is Anthony Anderson worth? Fortune explored as actor's set to pay $20K a month in spousal support

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Anderson have come to a divorce settlement after the latter applied for the same in March last year. People magazine revealed that according to the settlement, Anthony needs to pay spousal support of around $200,000 for more than a year.

The legal documents revealed that the monthly amount will be $20,000. In case Anthony earns $2 million for a year, he will pay a 20% portion to Alvina, leading to an increase in payment, which will be $400,000. Meanwhile, Anthony's estimated net worth is $25 million as a result of his appearances in various TV series throughout the years, including Black-ish and Law & Order.

Anthony has been allowed to keep his Los Angeles property alongside a 2004 Land Rover. Alvina will be the owner of a property in Houston, along with a 2022 Mazda. Anthony and Alvina have been told to sell and divide the profits of a cemetery plot in the Inglewood Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Also, Anthony must return a weapon in his possession to the law enforcement authorities within 30 days.

Anthony Anderson's successful acting career has contributed a lot to his earnings

Anthony Anderson has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years with his flawless acting skills. His appearances on different films and TV shows have helped him earn a lot of wealth, and CelebrityNetWorth states that his net worth is $25 million.

He gained recognition for his appearance as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Sr., in the sitcom Black-ish. He portrayed the role between 2014 and 2022 and was paid $400,000 for each episode. He initially earned $100,000 when he joined the show.

He has also been the owner of a few houses. He bought a mansion for $1.1 million in 2005, and it had three bedrooms. He sold the house last year for $2.1 million, and he is the owner of another mansion in Encino, which he bought for $4.8 million in 2017.

Anderson revealed in a piece for The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that he had once purchased a Mercedes Maybach for $200,000. He stated that the car was like a reward for him, and he did not think much before buying it.

He portrayed Teddy Brodis in the teen sitcom Hang Time from 1996 to 1998. He has previously appeared in a few reality shows, including Hell's Kitchen, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and Chopped. He has also starred in a number of movies, namely Scary Movie 4, Transformers, Scream 4, and more.

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Anderson exchanged vows in 1999

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Anderson first met in high school. In an interview with Parade, Anthony said that during his sophomore year, he went to Alvina's apartment to invite her to a party, and this is how they were linked to each other. Anthony further stated:

"We got married on our 10-year anniversary. She's quiet, I'm loud. Opposites attract."

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Anderson got married in September 1999. They later welcomed two children, a son named Nathan and a daughter named Kyra.

Alvina applied for divorce in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences, and the court documents revealed that they separated the previous year. Alvina asked for joint custody and primary physical custody of her children. In 2017, the pair reconciled, and the divorce appeal was dismissed.

Alvina again appealed for divorce last year for the same reasons, and according to the legal documents, Alvina requested the dissolution of her marriage. Anthony, on the other hand, wanted the spousal support to be reserved for the future and that both sides should pay for the attorney fees by themselves.