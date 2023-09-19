Kim Mathers net worth: Eminem's ex-wife's fortune explored amid recent rare public appearance

On September 18, pictures of rapper Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers went viral online. These pictures were captured by The Sun and Mathers reportedly looked unrecognizable. She sported a different hairstyle and also appeared to have several tattoos on her hand.

She was spotted in Shelby Township, Michigan, and showcased her bleached blonde short hair. She donned a halterneck backless denim jumpsuit, which she paired with black boots. She was also seen wearing a pair of glasses in the recent pictures, which have now gone viral.

Mathers is reportedly a freelance writer and her net worth stands at $2 million.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised

Kim Mathers is a freelance illustrator and writer by profession

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kim Mathers, Eminem's ex's net worth currently stands at $2 million. She is reportedly pursuing a career as a freelance illustrator for children's books, as per WGTC. She also owns a house in Macomb Township, Michigan.

Born in 1975, Kim has one sister and reportedly ran away from home in 1988 owing to her abusive stepfather. She then lived in a youth shelter near Detroit, Michigan. Detailed information about Kim's career and early life remains unknown. However, her relationship with Eminem made headlines in the 90s and early 2000s.

The duo first met when Mathers was 13 and the rapper was 15 and they dated for a long time before they tied the knot.

They became parents to a daughter named Hailie in 1995 before they got married in 1999. Mathers and Eminem got divorced two years later but reconciled in 2006. They tied the knot again in the same year but separated in a few months, as per the Guardian.

Hailie is a well-known social media star and she hosts a podcast called Just a Little Shady. Apart from Hailie, Kim, and Eminem also raised the former's niece Alaina, who is currently a travel blogger and is married to Matt Moeller.

Kim Mathers reportedly tried to take her life multiple times over the years

Kim Mathers has reportedly attempted suicide several times over the years. According to WCTG, Kim attended Eminem's concert while he was on tour when their daughter was six years old. This was the first time she reportedly attempted to end her life after witnessing the rapper hitting a blow-up doll seemingly resembling her as he sang the track Kim.

Mathers was arrested in 2015 on a DUI charge and when the cops questioned her, she said that she attempted to take her life. She also reportedly had a note, which mentioned that she wished to die.

According to The Sun, police officers arrived at her residence in Michigan in July 2021 after they received reports of an individual being suicidal. Police officers tried to help her but she resisted the same and reportedly became violent at one point. She was then taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Kim has also made headlines for her issues with drug and alcohol addiction over the years.