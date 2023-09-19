Roger Whittaker net worth: Fortune explored as 'Durham Town' folk singer dies aged 87

Musician Roger Whittaker passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 87, as per The Guardian. The official cause of death was not revealed. According to Yahoo News, the news of his death was announced in a family statement first issued to German media outlet Bild. The statement revealed that Whittaker passed away in a hospital in France.

Whittaker released several albums across the '70s and his singles were also popular. His net worth was estimated to be $18 million, as stated by IdolNetWorth.

Whittaker's friend, Jesse Waggoner, confirmed the news in a statement shared on the singer's Facebook page. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness we share the news of Roger's passing at age 87. His life, artistry and legacy has meant so much to so many all over the world. We are thankful that the gift of his music remains with us."

Politician Kalonzo Musyoka also paid tribute to Whittaker, stating in a Facebook post:

"Whittaker often spoke of how much Kenya's "wonderful drumming and infectious rhythms" greatly influenced his songwriting. His 1982 record titled 'A Musical Safari – My Land Is Kenya' captivatingly celebrated this connection. '…But everybody liveth has one place he was born. And mine is Kenya… You'll always stay with me here in my heart.' Whittaker wrote and sang."

Roger Whittaker accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful musical career

Roger Whittaker earned a lot from his successful musical career (Image via Ray Gelato/Facebook)

Roger Whittaker became a popular face in the world of music with his albums and singles. His style of music, voice, and whistling were loved by the public. His successful career contributed a lot to his wealth over the years, leading to his net worth of $18 million.

Details on Roger's assets remain unavailable, but his earnings were a result of his successful commercial performance of his musical projects.

Whittaker developed an interest in singing at a very young age since his father and grandfather were also musicians. Before his musical career, he joined the Kenya Regiment. He also went to the University of Cape Town but dropped out in a few months, instead pursuing his career as a teacher.

His big break as a musician came with If I Were A Rich Man, released in 1967. He later gained recognition for his album, New World in the Morning.

Over the span of his career, Roger Whittaker worked with record labels like Fontana Records and Columbia. His most popular single was The Last Farewell, which came out in 1971. The single was also trending on Billboard charts for a long time.

Whittaker participated in two tours in 1976 and 2003, but had to take a break from the same after suffering a heart attack. His last album was released in 2012 and was titled Wunder. His singles like Durham Town, Love Still Means You to Me, The Genius of Love, and You Are My Miracle were also famous among his fans.

He retired from music in 2012.

Roger Whittaker's survivors include his wife Natalie O'Brien and their five children – Emily, Lauren, Jessica, Guy, and Alexander.