Darren Hayes net worth: Savage Garden frontman's fortune explored amid divorce from husband

Singer Darren Hayes and his husband Richard Cullen are getting divorced. The news comes after they separated in May this year. Darren is mostly known as a member of the pop duo Savage Garden, and following the separation of the band, he pursued a solo career.

His net worth is estimated to be $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The Blast reported that Hayes appealed for the divorce at the Los Angeles County courthouse on September 18, 2023. He mentioned "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind his split from Cullen.

Expand Tweet

Darren Hayes has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

Darren Hayes was a member of the pop duo Savage Garden, which was formed in 1993. They released only two albums across their career, between 1993 and 2001. In 2002, the group's separation was confirmed. The news came after Darren reportedly began to work on his solo album.

Darren Hayes has earned a lot from his successful musical career (Image via darrenhayes/Instagram)

Hayes' debut album, Spin, was released in 2002. The album reached the 35th spot on the US Billboard 200 and the soundtrack featured 12 singles.

He then released another album, titled The Tension and the Spark, in 2004. This was followed by two more albums in 2007 and 2011. Darren's latest album, Homosexual, was released in October last year and received positive feedback from the public.

Besides this, he has also been featured in songs by other artists and has been a recipient of various accolades at Top of the Oops Awards, APRA Music Awards, and more.

Darren Hayes issued a statement about his separation from Richard Cullen in May

Darren Hayes announced his separation from Richard Cullen in May 2023 through a statement on his Instagram page, which has since been deleted. He started by writing that he always prefers to keep nothing hidden in terms of his "music and lyrics," but is a private person when it comes to his house and family life.

He continued:

"Despite the challenge to keep the most sacred and precious parts of my life just for me, I have felt the need to be honest to those who have always cared for my inner world about what's been going on in my private life these past two years."

Expand Tweet

As per Metro, Hayes added that the separation was a joint decision and that he and Cullen have been supporting each other emotionally as their lives are going to change now:

"We adore each other and always will. We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration. Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together. We are still best friends. We always will be. Besides – we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of – and the business of joy to attend to."

Darren and Richard tied the knot in a private ceremony in London back in 2006. Richard is a well-known animator and designer. He has also directed a few music videos. Before Richard, Darren was married to makeup artist Colby Taylor from 1994 to 2000.