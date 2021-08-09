Who is Teanna Trump? Social media star trends on Twitter after appearing on Adin Ross's Instagram Live 

The latest guest star on Twitch streamer Adin Ross’ Instagram live “E-date” session was Teanna Trump, an American adult entertainment actress. Adin Ross’ E-dates on Instagram became popular after several internet celebrities appeared on the Instagram live sessions. After Teanna Trump appeared on one such E-date session, she began trending on Twitter.

Fortnite Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo, and recently banned Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat also made an appearance in an E-date Twitch session.

The conversations with Teanna Trump were steamy throughout the E-date.

Adin Ross asked Teanna Trump if she would take part in sexual activities along with Ross and his girlfriend, who is popularly known online as Pamibaby. The Instagram live had over 100k viewers. The conversation continued with Pamibaby joining the E-Date and giving her opinion on said sexual activity.

Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo, 17 joined the E-date Twitch session with the adult entertainment actress and Adin Ross, where he was roasted about his height. Ronaldo’s mother walked in during the livestream and grilled her son about not being well dressed. The streamer appeared to be in a white shirt and boxers.

She also mocked her son for looking like an adult film actor. Teanna Trump nudged into the conversation, saying:

“No, but he’s about to meet one [an adult entertainment actress].”

Kai Cenat also appeared in the Twitch sessions where the conversations continued to be explicit. Questioning the men about their height seemed to be a common discussion in the two live sessions.

The E-date evidently went well as the adult actress began trending on Twitter. Fans took to social media to react to the conversations.

How old is Teanna Trump?

Keanna Nichele Jones, popularly known as Teanna Trump, is 25 years old. She has been seen on several podcasts, including No Jumper and Drinkin’ Bros where the adult entertainment actress has revealed details about her personal life.

Contrary to popular belief, the actress is not related to Donald Trump. Teanna took on the “Trump” initials purely for professional use.

The social media star, who has amassed over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, is based out of Columbus, Indiana. The adult actress was rumored to be thrown out of her family once her parents found out about her career in the adult industry. Since then, Teanna Trump has not had any contact with her parents.

Adin Ross’ Instagram live session with Teanna Trump is also available on his YouTube channel.

