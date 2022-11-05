Where to buy Fat Joe x Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1? Everything we know so far

Nike is collaborating with the American rapper Joseph Antonio Cartagena, popularly known as Fat Joe, to release a Terror Squad makeover over the Air Force 1 silhouette. The Terror Squad is an American hip-hop collective that was launched in 1998 and debuted their music alongside Fat Joe.

The duo previously worked together on some exclusive makeovers of the Air Force 1 silhouettes in 2005. However, since they weren't released then, they are now making a return in 2023.

According to the trusted media outlet, Complex, the duo will be releasing the collaborative collection on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS in 2023. Additionally, Fat Joe himself confirmed the upcoming release of the collection.

The Fat Joe x Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 comes in a gray, white, and pink color scheme

Upcoming Fat Joe x Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration teased by Fat Joe at Madison Square Garden (Image via Sotheby's)

American music artist Fat Joe is arguably one of the biggest sneakerheads in the industry, and he has proven so time and again. He showed his love once again when he stepped out in the exclusive yet-to-be-released pair of Air Force 1. The rapper went to Madison Square Garden to watch the basketball match between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

The match was interesting for New York Knicks fans, but what was just as interesting was the pair sported by Fat Joe. The rapper hit the hardwood floor in a stunning pair of sample Air Force 1's with multiple Terror Squad branding.

The sneakers were similar to the limited-edition 2005-released Terror Squad x Nike Air Force in "Macho" iteration, which never made a public release. Fat Joe confirmed the release of the pair on his official Instagram handle on November 3, 2022. He captioned the post:

"TS/AF1 soooooon come."

A series of images shared by Fat Joe on his Instagram account confirmed that the shoe was produced in 2022. The interior lining reveals a sample version of the upcoming release.

The silhouette comes clad in a gray, white, and pink color scheme. The classic 'TS' logo of Terror Squad can be seen embroidered on the lateral heel of the shoe. Meanwhile, the heel tabs replaces the traditional "Nike" lettering branding with another nod to the Hip Hop collective and clique.

The upper of the shoes is constructed out of leather material with white making the underlays and the gray hue making up the overlays. The gray leather overlay come affixed upon the lacing area, toe boxes, and heel counters. Pink accents are featured upon the rubber outsoles, swoosh logo's trims, and branding details.

The look is finished off with a white midsole and pink translucent outsoles. Recently, Sotheby's released the original 2005-released pair which were resold at a value of $4,500. Hence, the upcoming shoe can be expected to create the same amount of hype amongst sneakerheads.

An official release date for the Fat Joe x Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 retro hasn't been officially announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to rumors and the media outlet, Complex, the pair is expected to hit retail in early 2023 on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

