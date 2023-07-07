How many kids does Ricky Martin have? All about his family as singer divorces husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, who married in 2017, are now getting divorced. Martin is a father of four children that include twin boys Matteo and Valentino, born through a gestational surrogate in 2008. His daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef, was born in 2018 followed by a son named Renn Martin-Yosef in 2019.

Martin and Yosef revealed the news of their divorce in an official statement shared with People:

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the statement read.

They continued by saying that they aim to keep the family bond strong and work in the upbringing of their children alongside preserving the love and respect they have for each other.

Ricky Martin has always expressed his wish to become a father. In an interview with Out magazine, he said that after his marriage to Jwan Yosef, his kids asked him about having two fathers and he replied by saying that they are a modern family.

Martin loves to spend time with his kids and is ready to have more grandchildren in the future alongside having more children. He is now a father of four kids.

Born on August 9, 2008, Matteo is Ricky's eldest child. Matteo has already started to pursue a career in music like his father and was spotted on the set of Martin's music video in 2022. Martin's second child, Valentino, is aiming to become a YouTuber.

Ricky's third child, four-year-old Lucia Martin-Yosef, is his only daughter and she was born on December 24, 2018, through surrogacy. Ricky and Jwan announced the news of Lucia's birth on Instagram, describing her as the best gift they had received in their life.

Martin and Yosef became the parents of another son, Renn Martin-Yosef on October 20, 2019. The pair also shared a post on Instagram, disclosing the newborn's name.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's relationship timeline

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef first met through social media in 2015 and started dating within a few months. They made their first public appearance on the red carpet of the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala.

Martin revealed during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the following year that he was engaged. Martin was also flaunting his engagement band on the show, revealing that he and Yosef were residing together.

The pair exchanged vows in 2018 and the news was confirmed by E! News.

Ricky has released ten albums in his musical career and his latest album, titled A Quien Quiera Escuchar, was released in February 2015. He has also appeared in several films and TV shows.

Jwan, on the other hand, is a painter and has participated in various exhibitions, including the Threadneedle Prize exhibition in 2013. He is one of the founders of The Bomb Factory Art Foundation.

