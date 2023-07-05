Meghan Trainor's kids' names explored as singer welcomes second child with husband, Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara recently became the parents of another child on July 1, 2023. The duo's first child was born in February 2021. Trainor revealed the news on Instagram by posting pictures and revealing the baby's name in the caption as Barry Bruce Trainor. The caption also stated:

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

The post started with a black-and-white photo where the singer held her baby, followed by another where Daryl had the baby in his hand. The post also had a few close-up shots of the baby, with the final picture showing Trainor on the hospital bed.

During her appearance on the Today show in January, Meghan revealed her second pregnancy. She had previously posted a video, telling her family and friends that she was going to reveal a secret to them.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's first child was born in 2021

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child in 2021 (Image via David Crotty/Getty Images)

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have been married since 2018 and are now the parents of two children. The duo's first son, Riley, was born in 2021 and is now two years old.

Trainor and Sabara revealed the news of their first child's birth on February 8, 2021, through Instagram. Meghan posted a few pictures featuring the newborn and her husband. The post mostly included close-up photos of the baby, and the caption stated:

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are so in love. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Meghan and Daryl appeared on the Today show in October 2020 and revealed that they were expecting their first child. Meghan stated:

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep. We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.' Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen – and it finally happened!"

In an interview with People in December 2022, Meghan Trainor said that she was expecting to get pregnant soon and plans to have four children.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot in 2018

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara first met during a house party in 2014, and they started meeting each other after being set up by Chloe Grace Mortez in 2016. They made their relationship official through Instagram in October of the same year.

Trainor and Sabara got engaged in December 2017 and celebrated their second anniversary the following year. They exchanged vows in December 2018 in a wedding ceremony attended by around 100 people.

