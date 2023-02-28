How old is Elyse Myers? TikTok star announces second pregnancy in The Office-themed video

TikToker and podcast host Elyse Myers recently announced she was expecting her second child with her husband, Jonas Myers, on Friday, February 24, 2023. She made the announcement via a video that drew inspiration from the critically acclaimed comedy show, The Office.

The 29-year-old influencer shared the video on her Instagram channel with the caption:

"Never before seen footage of the "The Local Ad" from The Office: Team Myers Edition."

Elyse married Jonas in 2018, and the couple also share a son, August, who was born in 2020.

Elyse Myers's pregnancy announcement was inspired by The Office's season 4 episode titled, Local Ad

In the episode, Steve Carell's character Michael Scott is making his commercial for the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It even features theme music from Chariots of Fire, just like in the show.

innovativetive video begins with a corporate-style memo coming out of a printer that Elyse takes with a voice-over that states:

"It all starts with two people, but you can never tell where those people will end up... People fall in love, they change, they grow and then sometimes they have babies."

The memo travels back and forth between the couple just like it did on the show announcing the pregnancy taking different forms, including a paper plane. Like in The Office, Michael unscrambles a piece of paper that reads "world's most creative boss," Jonas and Elyse Myers's flattened-out note reads "We are pregnant."

Meanwhile, the voice-over then adds:

"And then babies become their whole world. And in a fast-moving world where good news moves at the speed of time, and bad news isn't always what it seems. Because when push comes to shove, people deserve the chance to score."

Elyse continues by saying, "Team Myers," and the happy couple is seen holding Office-style mugs that read "world's best mom" and "world's best dad."

They concluded the video by adding:

"Becoming a family of four September 2023."

Who is Elyse Myers?

Elyse Myers is a web developer turned TikTok star known for her comedic videos, singing, and observations. Her content frequently involves family and friends. She first posted in 2020 and has since had a following of over 5 million.

In addition to comedic videos, Elyse frequently talks about mental health problems, including ADHD, depression, and anxiety.

The cute announcement video won the hearts of their followers and caught the attention of The Office cast and crew, including Jenna Fisher, who played Pam. She commented, "Congratulations!!!" followed by the show's official Instagram account adding:

"Future regional manager in the making."

Following the clip, the excited 29-year-old shared another post with the caption:

"I actually can't wrap my head around the fact that we are going to be parents to 2 human beings. #surpriseimpregnant"

The second post features a photo frame wall with the uncrumpled note stating "We are pregnant," a drawing of a family of four, and the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company office building drawing like the one painted by Pam.

