What is Ina Garten's net worth? Fortune explored as Be My Guest is set for Discovery+ premiere

Be My Guest With Ina Garten show host Ina Garten will soon be seen having “day of conversation, connection, food, and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots" with celebrity guests at her East Hampton home.

The four-episode show, which was renewed for two additional seasons before its launch, will stream on Saturday, March 26, 2022, on Discovery Plus.

Ina Garten's fortune explored ahead of Be My Guest premiere

The net worth of American television personality Ina Garten is $60 Million and the combined net worth of the author with her investment banker husband Jeffrey Garten is $120 million.

Born Ina Rosenberg on February 2, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York, she met her husband of 53 years, Jeffrey Garten, at just age 15 on a trip to visit her brother at Dartmouth College. After dating for a few years, the couple married in 1968 at her parent’s house in Stamford, Connecticut.

Her rendezvous with French cuisine started with her trip to Paris with her husband. Recalling their visit, Jeffrey told Food Network,

"It was the first formative period in her cooking. All those little shops in Europe — the boulangeries — Ina would walk through them and just glow.”

After getting inspired by French cuisine, she started working on her cooking skills and opened The Barefoot Contessa Speciality Store in New York City. After a few initial hiccups, the store started doing well and the sales increased ten-fold.

In 1999, the celebrity chef wrote her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, which sold quickly. She published her second book, Barefoot Contessa Parties, in 2001. The following year, she released her third cookbook, Barefoot Contessa Family Style. Due to the massive success of her cookbook, Food Network offered Ian her own TV show, Barefoot Contessa, which premiered in 2002 to positive acclaim.

The Emmy award winner for Best Culinary Host has released 12 successful cookbooks in her culinary career so far and has appeared on TV shows like 30 Rock, From Martha's Kitchen: Ina Garten's Kitchen Clambake, and Chefography.

The 74-year-old even launched her own line, Barefoot Contessa Pantry, in 2006 containing marinades, cake mixes, sauces, and preserves.

In terms of real estate, Ian reportedly paid $4.6 million in 2016 for their Upper East Side NYC apartment. Her 40,000 square-foot East Hampton home is worth at least $10 million.

Her new show will start on Saturday, March 26, followed by a "food-centric half-hour” episode on Food Network at 12.00 pm ET.

