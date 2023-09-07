How old is Brooke Sansone? Fans rejoice as Charlie Puth gets engaged to family friend turned fiancee

Singer Charlie Puth got engaged to his close friend Brooke Sansone on September 7, 2023. Brooke is a 23-year-old digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors. The couple have reportedly been friends for a very long time.

The singer revealed his engagement in an Instagram post with three pictures and a caption that said that he flew to New York to ask his best friend to marry him and that she said yes.

"I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," the caption of the Instagram post read.

Needless to say, the comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from Puth's friends and followers.

Netizens react to the engagement news of Charlie Puth and Brooke Samsone

Charlie Puth's fans were happy after he recently announced his engagement to Brooke Samsone through Instagram. As mentioned earlier, Puth shared three pictures on Instagram that featured him and Samsone.

The first picture showed Puth and Samsone smiling at one of their phones as they each held a glass of wine. This was followed by a picture of Brooke showing off her engagement ring while picking up a slice of pizza. Meanwhile, the last picture showed the two of them sharing a slice of pizza.

The post soon went viral and fans of the singer expressed their happiness in the comments. While some simply congratulated the couple, others said that they were incredibly happy for Charlie and Brooke.

Netizens react to the engagement news (Image via charlieputh/Instagram)

Puth's now-fiancé Brooke Sansone is a 23-year-old who has been friends with him for a long time. She first joined the Red Bank Catholic High School and pursued her Bachelor of Science from the College of Charleston. According to her LinkedIn profile, Brooke started her career at the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion and was a spring intern for Mara Hoffman.

She then joined Sansone JRS 66 Auto Mall, LLC as a receptionist. Brooke was also a social media intern for Komar in 2018 and an influencer at rewardStyle from 2017 to 2020.

Following that, Brooke joined Butter and Eggs Interiors in January 2021 as a marketing intern. She was promoted to social media marketing manager the same year and has been serving as a digital marketing and PR coordinator since October 2021.

Sansone is also active on Instagram with more than 40,000 followers. Her posts mostly feature her enjoying different outdoor locations. She also has a TikTok account with around 10,000 followers.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have been close friends since childhood

According to Hollywood Life, Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have known each other since they were kids. They grew up together in New Jersey. During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Puth stated:

"As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

The duo's families have been in touch with each other for a long time and they were also seen spending quality time together in 2022. Sansone also shared pictures of the two on her social media page.

In December 2022, Charlie Puth shared an Instagram post, featuring a strip of black-and-white pictures of him and Sansone. The caption stated:

"Ohhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)"

Charlie Puth's latest album, Charlie, was released in October last year. The album was a commercial success and reached the 10th spot on the US Billboard 200.