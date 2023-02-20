How old is Ramona Agruma? Rebel Wilson announces engagement and shows off her ring

Rebel Wilson recently announced her engagement to her partner Ramona Agruma. The former posted two pictures on Instagram where Agruma flaunted her engagement ring while she and Wilson were kissing in the background.

This was followed by another picture where the duo were posing for the camera with Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland in the background and had smiles on their faces. The caption stated:

“We said Yes! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Ramona Agruma is a fashion designer

Born on January 29, 1986, Ramona Agruma is 37 years old. The fashion designer is mostly known as the founder of the clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing brand based in Los Angeles that aims to offer comfort and style to its customers.

Agruma is currently a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess, which is a watch and jewelry brand. Bee Goddess' products have also been used by different celebrities, including Kate Winslet.

Ramona is also the founder and creative director of DeLys, a jewelry company. The company features a collection of oversized gems in different shapes that have been used by well-known faces from the entertainment industry.

Agruma is active on Instagram, where she has nearly 80k followers and 785 posts. Her pictures mostly feature her in outdoor locations, and she has also been seen posing with Rebel Wilson on a few occasions. Detailed information about her childhood and educational background has not been revealed so far.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s relationship timeline

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have been frequently featured together in social media posts (Image via Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

While there is no information on how Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma first met, Rebel revealed to a news outlet last year that there was someone special in her life.

In her interview, Rebel said that she and Ramona spoke on the phone for some time, which according to her was romantic and also a way to get to know each other. Wilson mentioned at the time that it felt good to have someone who makes an individual feel like an equal partner.

Rebel added that when she was with her exes in the past, she was putting up something that she shouldn’t have and that it feels perfect to be in a healthy relationship.

Rebel and Ramona were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and at Operation Smile’s annual Park City Ski Challenge charity event in Utah last year.

Wilson revealed her relationship with Agruma in June 2022 and also came out at the same time.

