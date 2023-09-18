Billy Corgan net worth: Fortune and age difference between Smashing Pumpkins frontman and wife Chloe Mendel explored as duo gets married

Musician Billy Corgan recently got married to fashion designer Chloe Mendel on September 16, 2023. The couple has a 25-year age gap, with Billy being 56 years old and Chloe being 31. The news of their marriage came to light a year after their engagement as the former announced the same in an interview with WGN on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Smashing Pumpkin's album Siamese Dream.

Further details about the couple's wedding have not been disclosed as of this writing. This marks Billy Corgan's second marriage after he tied the knot with Chris Fabian in 1993. The former couple was married until 1995, as per People.

Billy Corgan's net worth currently stands at $60 million

Billy Corgan's musical career has helped him to earn a lot (Image via billycorgan/Instagram)

Billy Corgan, also known as William Patrick Corgan Jr., stepped into the world of music in 1985. Throughout his career, he has accumulated heaps of wealth, and his net worth currently stands at $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Corgan purchased a mansion in Chicago for $6.8 million in 2003. He bought another house near the same place for $1.25 million. Billy then got his hands on a new house in Beverly Hills, for which he paid $3.85 million in 2009, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Billy listed the Beverly Hills house for sale in 2015. He set a fixed price of $5 million but failed to find a buyer. He eventually sold it for $3 million in 2017.

The rest of Billy's earnings are a result of his musical career. Smashing Pumpkins came into being when he met musicians D'arcy Wretzky and James Iha at a concert. He worked with the band on a majority of their albums. They first collaborated in 1991 on the hit album Gish.

Billy also contributed to other albums like Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and Machina/The Machines of God. Corgan and Iha are still members of the band, which also includes Jimmy Chamberlin and Jeff Schroeder. The group's latest album was titled Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts and it released in three installments from 2022 to May 2023.

Corgan formed another band named Zwan, which remained active until 2003. He then pursued a solo career in 2004 and launched his first album, TheFutureEmbrace, the following year. He also formed a new band called Spirits in the Sky.

Corgan's latest solo album, titled Cotillions, was released in 2019.

Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel have been romantically linked since 2012

According to People, Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel started dating in 2012. Mendel is a fashion designer and as per People magazine, she is the creative director and co-founder of the outwear brand, Miason Atia.

The duo welcomed their son Augustus Juppiter Corgan in 2015 and the news was confirmed by their representative while in a conversation with Us Weekly. A few years later, Billy and Chloe had another child named Philomena Clementine, who is currently 5 years old.

Corgan and Mendel got engaged in September last year when the former proposed to his girlfriend on the occasion of her 30th birthday. She shared a lengthy post and broke the news to her fans online.

"The day finished with a wedding proposal. Of course I said yes," she wrote.

The duo frequently share glimpses of their relationship on social media and fans are excited for them to announce the news about their wedding online.