Billy Miller net worth: Fortune explored as The Young and Restless soap star dies aged 43

General Hospital star Billy Miller passed away on September 15, 2023, at the age of 43. Miller's manager Marnie Sparer revealed that he was battling manic depression before his demise.

The Young and the Restless paid tribute to Miller on their official Facebook page and wrote:

"The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott."

Actress Sheri Davis also paid tribute on Facebook by writing that she was shocked to hear about Sheri's death. She wrote that Miller accumulated a huge fanbase with his appearances in General Hospital and The Young and the Restless. She further stated:

"I just knew him as that handsome, funny, loving, talented guy from Grand Prairie, Texas, who went on to become an Emmy Award-winning actor who was one of the best actors I have ever seen. My condolences to his family and all who loved him. I hope you're at peace Billy."

His net worth was $3 million at the time of death, as revealed by CelebrityNetWorth.

Billy Miller earned a lot from his successful career in films and television

Billy Miller has earned a lot from his acting career over the years (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Born on September 17, 1979, Billy Miller first joined Lamar High School and then went to the University of Texas. Miller portrayed major roles in several TV shows, including General Hospital.

CSI: NY was his first series as an actor, where he appeared as William Graham in an episode in 2006. He portrayed Richie Novak for a year in the ABC soap opera, All My Children. The show premiered between 1970 and 2011 followed by a revival that was released in 2013.

Billy was also praised for his appearance as Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless. Before Miller, the character was portrayed by David Tom, Ryan Brown, and Scott Seymour.

He then appeared as Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in one of the most popular TV shows, General Hospital. He left the show in 2019 and the news was revealed by his manager on Twitter, currently known as X, where he expressed his gratitude to all the fans for their support. The tweet stated:

"I cherish the journey we have taken together. Thank you for allowing me into your home and lives. With every ounce of myself, I thank you for being you. I would be remiss in this crazy, unpredictable world we all love so much if I did not hold out the possibility that maybe our goodbye is really…until next time."

Billy Miller's first film as an actor was Remembering Nigel. This was followed by Ripper and Bad Blood, released in 2011 and 2014.

He portrayed a minor role in the biographical war drama film, American Sniper, which had Bradley Cooper playing the lead and it was released in 2014.

Miller was also featured in the TV film, Fatal Honeymoon. He then appeared in various other shows like Ringer, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Major Crimes, Suits, Ray Donovan, and more.

Billy is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson, and niece Charley.