How old was Thalia Chaverria? GoFundMe raises more than $22,000 as community pays tribute to NMSU soccer player

Well-known soccer player Thalia Chaverria recently passed away at the age of 20. Cops arrived at her residence on July 10, 2023, where she was discovered unresponsive. Further details on her cause of death are currently awaited, as the cops have launched an investigation into the matter.

To cover the expenses for her funeral and for bringing her body to California, a GoFundMe page was also launched. Donations of more than $20,000 have been made so far.

New Mexico State University students paid tribute by hanging her jersey in the locker room. In memory of Chaverria, a tree will be decorated with her pictures. Grief counselors are currently available for student-athletes at the Aggie Health and Wellness Center.

The Las Cruces Police Department shared a picture on Facebook alongside a lengthy statement, revealing all the details regarding Chaverria's death. The statement ended by saying:

"The Las Cruces police and fire departments extend their condolences to Ms. Chaverria's family, teammates, friends, and the entire New Mexico State Community."

NM State Women's Soccer also expressed grief on Facebook by writing:

"Today, the NM State community is mourning the loss of one of its family members, Thalia Chaverria. Our thoughts go out to her family, friends and teammates as they navigate through this difficult time. We love you, 2."

A GoFundMe page was launched for Thalia Chaverria to collect funds for her funeral

Following the death of Thalia Chaverria, two individuals named Sonia and Jayd Lugo launched a GoFundMe page to accumulate funds for her funeral. They wrote in the description that they have started the GoFundMe on behalf of Thalia's parents, Lupe and Mandie.

The description mentioned that Thalia's parents received a call informing them of her death. The description continued:

"Thalia just turned 20 July 2nd. She was an amazing talented Soccer player for New Mexico State. She was sister to her two brothers, a daughter and a loving dog mom to her fur babies. She was loved by many. Her long beautiful curly hair and smile will forever be embedded in our memories."

Colin Deaver @ColinDeaverTV You get a great sense of who @NMStateWSOC player Thalia Chaverria was from speaking with her coach, Rob Baarts. Chaverria passed away suddenly and tragically on Monday. A GoFundMe for her family has already raised over $11K after being set up this morning: gofundme.com/f/talented-str… You get a great sense of who @NMStateWSOC player Thalia Chaverria was from speaking with her coach, Rob Baarts. Chaverria passed away suddenly and tragically on Monday. A GoFundMe for her family has already raised over $11K after being set up this morning: gofundme.com/f/talented-str… https://t.co/FMJGI6Fe87

The page mentioned that the GoFundMe page was launched to help with the expenses of transporting Thalia from New Mexico to California, adding that any amount of donation would be useful for the family. The description ended by thanking everyone, along with an update that stated:

"After getting more of the correct numbers we had to update the amount that alone is not enough to transfer Thalia from new Mexico back home to California. We are so grateful to have reached our 1st goal as quick as we did."

The page aims to collect $15,000, and donations worth $23,077 have been made until now.

Thalia Chaverria was a junior soccer player at New Mexico State University

Thalia Chaverria was a native of Bakersfield and was pursuing her passion for soccer at New Mexico State University. She recently turned 20 on July 2 and was supposed to join the third season with the NMSU soccer program.

Head Soccer Coach Rob Baarts also shared a statement, saying that Chaverria's death has affected the world of Aggie soccer families.

"She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!" Baarts continued.

NMSU Director of Athletics Maria Moccia said that Thalia was an individual with a vibrant personality and a bright future. As mentioned earlier, Chaverria's cause of death is currently under investigation.

