How much are Jeezy and Jeannie Mai worth? Fortunes explored in wake of divorce

Jeezy, an American rapper, has recently filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after being married for two years. The former is also known as Jay Wayne Jenkins, and his net worth is said to be $10 million. Mai, on the other hand, is a TV host and stylist known for her appearances on various shows. Mai's net worth is around $4 million.

People acquired the legal documents, revealing that Jenkins and Mai had a prenuptial agreement. The documents stated that the duo are living in a "bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is completely over with no chances of reconciliation.

Expand Tweet

Jenkins has requested joint legal custody of their daughter in the court documents. However, the pair's representatives are yet to comment on their divorce.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have earned a lot from their respective careers

Jeezy has pursued a successful career as a rapper over the years, helping him accumulate a lot of wealth. CelebrityNetWorth states that the 45-year-old's net worth is around $10 million.

Jenkins became involved with narcotics in the 1990s and was sent to a boot camp in Georgia. He soon started to release albums, with the first one, titled Thuggin' Under the Influence, released in 2001. It was followed by another album in 2003, titled Come Shop wit Me.

Jay gained recognition for his third album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was a commercial success, reaching the second spot on the US Billboard 200. Over the years, he continued to release albums, and they all succeeded in topping the charts.

He released some collaborative albums over the years, along with a compilation album titled Goated: Jeezy in 2022. Jay released many mixtapes in his successful career and made guest appearances on the singles of various artists.

Jenkins has also pursued a career as an actor and has been featured in two films – Janky Promoters and I Got the Hook Up 2, in 2009 and 2019.

Jeannie Mai's net worth explored

Jeannie Mai has been appearing as a TV show host since 2003, and before that, she had also been a makeup artist. She has hosted a lineup of shows, and her net worth is $4 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

In 2007, Mai first married Freddy Harteis, and they resided in a big house in Los Angeles. Jinnie Choi, an interior designer, renovated the house, adding features like a chandelier, a bar table, industrial pieces, and more.

Mai's first show as a host was Character Fantasy. She went on to appear on various other TV shows and also hosted the Miss Universe pageant in 2011. She was a guest judge on Asia's Next Top Model in 2012 and a co-host of The Real.

Jeannie participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2020. She hosted America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation last year and Steampunk'd in 2015.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were romantically linked since 2018

According to People, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai first met on The Real in 2018. They reportedly began dating the same year and tried their best to hide the relationship from everyone. During her appearance in The Real the following year, Mai said that she was hanging out with Jeezy.

"He's very special to me, so we don't really have a label to define what it is we're doing. We're just having a good time together," she further stated.

The duo eventually made their first public appearance in August 2019 at the SnoBall Gala. They also shared a few pictures on Instagram, confirming that they were in a relationship.

The pair continued to celebrate various occasions until Jenkins proposed to Mai in March 2020 at his residence in Los Angeles. Jenkins shared an Instagram post, which has been deleted, and wrote:

"Would say 4 life but that's not long enough. Infinity…"

The couple tied the knot in March 2021 in an intimate ceremony due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were expecting their first child in September of the same year and welcomed a daughter in January 2022.