How much is J.B. Mauney worth? Fortune explored in wake of retirement post broken neck incident

Bull riding star J.B. Mauney has recently announced his retirement following an accident at a competition where he broke his neck. Mauney has participated in various competitions over the years, including the Professional Bull Riders and Championship Bull Racing, and his net worth is said to be $1 million.

Mauney shared an Instagram post two days ago where he started by writing that he had a great journey so far. He further stated:

"After the @prca_prorodeo xbulls in Lewiston Idaho I underwent surgery @stjosephregionalmedical on my neck which required a rod/plates/screws and the removal of a disc. Surgery went great and I would like to thank everyone at @stjosephregionalmedical for taking care of me."

He ended by writing that the surgery has also led to the end of his bull riding career and that he is fine now as he is slowly recovering from his injury. The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from Mauney's colleagues who were by his side throughout his successful career.

Guilherme Marchi, a bull rider, wrote that Mauney has been an inspiration to a lot of people and that he will remain a "tough warrior and champion." Wishing him a quick recovery, Marchi told Mauney to never give up. Meanwhile, Gear company Yeti wrote that it was an honor for them to ride along with Mauney and congratulated him on his achievements.

J.B. Mauney has accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful career

J.B. Mauney started his professional career as a bull rider in 2006. His participation in various competitions and the records set by him helped him earn a lot of wealth over the years. His net worth is reported to be $1 million, as stated by IdolNetWorth.

After launching his career as a professional, Mauney did not stop and he emerged as a winner at the PBR World Finals in 2009. In 2012, he scored 93.50 points during his participation at the BFTS and riding an Asteroid. He used to wear a helmet at the beginning of his career and later used a cowboy hat in 2013.

As time passed, he earned a lot from his prize money in competitions, which reached the mark of $7 million in 2016. He won the PBR World Championship in 2013 and 2015 and held the same record at the PBR World Finals.

He continued to become victorious in various competitions until his career suffered a few challenges in 2021. He started to participate at the PCRA and attempted to make a place for himself at the National Finals Rodeo, where he eventually participated by the end of 2021.

Since last year, J.B. Mauney has been a resident of Stephenville, Texas, with his family members including his wife Samantha Lyne, and two children.

J.B. Mauney's neck injury explained

J.B. Mauney participated in the PCTA Xtreme Bulls Division 2 event earlier this month. However, he was hit by a bull named Arctic Assassin due to which he fell and injured his neck.

Yahoo! revealed that he was transported to the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and he was supposed to undergo an MRI so that his treatment could continue. Before his hospitalization, a neck brace was put on him.