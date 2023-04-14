Who was Mary Quant married to? All about her marriage and husband as renowned British fashion designer dies aged 93

Well-known fashion designer Mary Quant passed away on April 13, 2023, at the age of 93. Mary's family shared a statement about her death and revealed that she died peacefully in Surrey, UK. She tied the knot with singer Harry Plunket Greene's grandson Alexander Plunket Greene in 1957, who passed away in 1990. Mary and Alexander had a son, Orlando.

Several others expressed their grief on different social media platforms, including the Victoria and Albert Museum. They said that it was impossible not to discuss Quant's contributions while speaking about fashion. The museum stated that Mary represented the freedom of fashion during the 60s and offered a new kind of role model for young women.

They added that she helped define the UK's global identity as the "center of street style and innovation." The museum also discussed her signature looks that included PVC macs, colorful tights, and skinny-ribbed sweaters.

Singer Dusty Springfield shared a picture of Quant on Facebook and wrote that most people couldn't afford an original Mary Quant dress. However, she noted that it was easy to find a copy or something similar to the dress in local stores.

Mary Quant and Alexander Plunket Greene exchanged vows in 1957

Mary Quant was married to Alexander Plumket Greene (Image via David Montgomery/Getty Images)

Born in 1932, Alexander Plunket Greene was a fashion entrepreneur. He and Mary Quant first met when the she was enrolled at Goldsmiths College and pursuing a diploma in art instruction. Alexander's grandfather was Harry Plunket Greene, a baritone known for his work in the formal concert and oratorio repertoire.

Alexander and Mary were the founders of the Bazaar store on Kings Road, which was launched during the 50s. The shop accumulated a lot of customers in a short period and it soon became a favorite spot for the younger generation. However, one of their products was slammed by the public.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2012, Mary said that the length of the gamine gingham dresses was not liked by most people. She added:

"Fashion was for the elite. You went to Paris to the couture houses, or you tore pictures out of magazines and tried to find a dressmaker who could more or less copy it."

She continued:

"Rationing had only just been phased out. The last big thing had been Dior's New Look, and if you want the honest truth, that never really took off. It was just too restricting."

Mary Quant was known for her work as a fashion designer

Mary Quant first joined Blackheath High School and then enrolled at Goldsmiths College. Following her graduation in 1953, she gained recognition for her designs and soon became a fashion revolutionary during the 60s.

She was known for inventing miniskirts alongside colored and patterned tights. Mary began designing berets and later focused on household and makeup products. Quant was credited with designing the interior of the small car, the Mini, in the 90s.

Quant also wrote a few books that include Quant by Quant, Colour by Quant, Quant on Make-Up, Classic Make-Up, and Beauty Book, and Mary Quant: Autobiography.

