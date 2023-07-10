"FINALLY!!!!": EXO's D.O. creates his personal Instagram account, sending fans into a frenzy

EXO's D.O. a.k.a Doh Kyung-soo left fans worldwide speechless as he launched his personal Instagram account on July 10, the same day the group made its latest comeback with the track Cream Soda and full album, EXIST.

EXOLs were already enthusiastic about the group's comeback and member D.O.'s announcement about his Instagram handle (@d.o.hkyungsoo) during a special live for EXIST, sent fans into a frenzy. Netizens headed to his account and followed him immediately, eager to see what he had in store for them. The artist currently has a whopping 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Fans were extremely excited about the I'm Gonna Love You singer's surprise gift for them and took to Twitter to express their views on the same.

"WAIT KYUNGSOO HAS INSTAGRAM": Fans and EXO Chanyeol excited about D.O.'s Instagram debut

The EXO member chose a simple black-and-white image for his display picture and has shared two posts so far. The first post appears to be of him from the comeback live event. The other features a picture of the moon and a glimpse of the artist on a vehicle. The image is perhaps a behind-the-scenes shot from his upcoming film, The Moon.

It is worth noting that Kyung-soo was the only EXO idol left to create a personal Instagram account. This comes more than a decade after the K-pop boyband's debut. Not only fans, but fellow EXO member, Chan-yeol, also commented on the idol's post saying that he found it hard to believe that the 30-year-old artist now has an Instagram account.

EXOLs (EXO fans) were over the moon and took to Twitter to express their shock and excitement about the situation as they welcomed the idol to Instagram.

More on the EXO member and the group's latest comeback

D.O.'s upcoming film, The Moon, is all set to release on August 2, 2023. It will be all about Korea's first lunar exploration and the crew's time in space. Doh Kyungsoo will play the role of an astronaut, Sunwoo, who is left stranded in space.

EXO recently dropped its seventh full album, EXIST, on July 10 at 6 pm KST. The dance-pop track, Cream Soda, was well-received by EXOLs across the globe, as the lyrics explore how cream soda feels like falling in love.

Meanwhile, fans seem to be waiting patiently for D.O. to post more photos and videos on his brand-new Instagram handle.

